Moms Demand Action continues to push for gun reform in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Parents, doctors and faith leaders are holding another press conference Tuesday in response to the General Assembly’s special legislative session on public safety.

Moms Demand Action, the group holding the press conference, is a grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence. Its first press conference came Monday on the first day of the special legislative session on public safety, called in response to the Covenant School shooting. Three children and three adults were killed at the private Christian school on March 27.

Physicians and faith leaders gave first-hand accounts of the harm firearms cause for patients and communities, according to a media release.

Speakers included:

Vanderbilt pediatrician and safe gun storage expert Dr. Kelsey Gastineau

Pediatrician Dr. Chetan Mukundan, who cares for multiple Covenant School children

Dr. James McKenzie, Meharry Medical College psychiatrist

Dr. Alanna Truss, a clinical psychologist in private practice

Rev. Dr. Lillian Lammers, pastor of Memphis’s First Presbyterian Church

Actress Melisa Joan Hart

“The majority of Americans want stronger gun safety laws,” Hart said. Some want more guns. Well, we tried that and it’s not working.”

“Gun violence is a public health epidemic the Tennessee State Legislature can no longer ignore. Tennessee parents want their children to come home from school, or their grandmother’s front porch or the playground every day safe and alive,” said Dr. Alanna Truss, a clinical psychologist in private practice. “Lawmakers must take action so that guns are no longer the leading cause of death for Tennessee’s children.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.