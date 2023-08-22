Metro students go without AC on school buses during heat wave

By Sharon Danquah
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Temperatures will reach dangerous levels this week, according to experts, and kids will be feeling that heat at school in the afternoons.

Some are concerned that it’s not just the heat. The high humidity has some parents switching up how their kids get to school, and some bus drivers are also making changes.

Parent Sarah Savage said her son is savoring his time in the shade and inside their home because kids at the bus stop are heating up.

“You know, back when buses didn’t have any AC, I remember it was hot,” Savage said.

That hasn’t changed. General education buses in the district still don’t have air conditioning, according to Metro Nashville Public Schools.

“I mean, it’s tough,” Savage said. “I think one of the things that is very important for parents is to make sure you send water bottles with them, and other than that, unfortunately, that’s not really much else that can be done because these kids have to get to and from school.”

The problem stretches across the state as students on Rutherford County school buses also go without cool air. Windows are down on most of the buses to help with airflow.

There are tinted windows, water bottles and coolers to help, but parents say that’s not enough.

“Wear sunscreen to protect your skin,” Savage said. “I know it’s kind of funny, but I lived in Florida for a year and a half, and a lot of people walk around with umbrellas, anything to keep that sun from beating directly on you.”

While Rutherford County sends messages to parents for kids to bring extra water onto the bus, Savage said her kids will be taking a different route.

“I can drive them and pick them up so we can stay cool, and I’m just thankful for that,” Savage said.

With a bus driver shortage, parents said they’re watching for updates to keep their kids from waiting outside longer than they should.

