Mental health bill tabled in less than 1 minute by committee during special session

Members of the committee voted to begin the meeting, which then led to the bill being tabled and the committee dismissed.
Mental health bill tabled in less than 1 minute by committee during special session
Mental health bill tabled in less than 1 minute by committee during special session(Tennessee Senate)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Senate Commerce and Labor Committee held a meeting to debate a mental health bill that dealt with public safety and it lasted less than a minute.

Members of the committee voted to begin the meeting on Tuesday, which then led to the bill being tabled and the committee dismissed. It took 40 seconds from the beginning of the meeting until the committee was dismissed.

You can watch the meeting unfold below:

Related Coverage:
Things to know as Tennessee legislative special session begins: Procedures, timeline, more
Tennessee public safety special session starts with new rules, restrictions on protests

The bill, SB 7091, would require health insurance carriers, including TennCare providers, to provide mental health services and treatment to the same extent that the carriers and providers provide alcoholism and drug dependence services and treatment.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File: Pizza)
Nashville pizza restaurant closes after nearly 40 years of service
Man arrested for police chase with body inside vehicle
Body of woman kidnapped in Cincinnati found after chase through Tennessee
Members of the Proud Boys extremist group showed up to the morning prayer ahead of the special...
Members of ‘Proud Boys’ attend morning prayer at TN Capitol before special session
Crash in restaurant parking lot on Charlotte Pike
Car flips in West Nashville parking lot
Man arrested for police chase with body inside vehicle
Female’s body found inside vehicle following multi-county police chase

Latest News

Titan player's dad killed in home explosion
Amanda Hara
WSMV4′s Amanda Hara named ‘Best Anchor’ by Tennessee Association of Broadcasters
A house owned by Titans cornerback Caleb Farley exploded early Tuesday morning.
Father of Titans cornerback dies in home explosion
A house purchased by Titans CB Caleb Farley exploded early Tuesday morning in Mooresville, NC.
Titans Farley's father dies in home explosion