Lebanon lottery player just one number away from Powerball jackpot

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – A lucky Tennessee lottery player was just one number away from winning the Powerball jackpot during Monday night’s drawing but still walked away with a hefty prize.

The lottery player won $50,000 after matching four of five white balls, plus the Powerball. The winner’s ticket was purchased at Publix, 1703 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

The Lottery reminds players to have fun and play responsibly.

