Hermitage family survives over 30 shots fired at house, says this is 3rd shooting attempt by high schoolers this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for the people who fired dozens of shots at a Hermitage duplex Tuesday morning.

Nobody was injured in the shooting on Bradley Place, police said.

Witnesses told officers they saw two people shoot at the unit at about 10 a.m. then run to a car and drive away.

The mother of the family who lives on one side of the duplex said the people who fired the shots are with a group of students that keep threatening her teenage sons at McGavock High School (MHS). She said they are trying to kill her family.

“Everybody in the house, because they said a threat in school today that they were going to come and kill everybody,” she said.

In fact, she said they had just returned home from a meeting with the school principal because of that threat. A few minutes later, their home was shot 32 times.

“I told him that they should take this very seriously because they still have these kids there,” she said. “And I never thought it was just gonna happen the same day as the threats.”

These threats have been going on since her sons got into a fight with this group of students last year, she said.

“Saying them out loud in school,” she said, “or they would get other kids to send my kids pictures with them with guns in their hands.”

The mother said this is the third time this same group has tried to shoot her family.

The two previous shootings happened on April 18. One was close to MHS, and the second was near Sonic in Hermitage. The charges against the suspect in that shooting were dismissed.

“The second time they got shot their dad covered them with his body, and he took all the bullets. He almost died,” she said. “He was in ICU for a while, then he was sent home on a hospital bed.”

The family is scared for their safety but does not have another place to go, the mom said. She said they filed some paperwork with the Metro PD Victim Intervention Program but have not received any help from anyone.

“I just hope that this is over with and there’s justice finally done, because this is the third attempt. So they’re trying to wait until there’s more and everybody else dies,” she said.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as we learn more.

