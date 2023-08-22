Group of Covenant School parents announce bills they support as special session begins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A group of Covenant School parents pledged their support Monday for a number of bills that will likely come up for debate at this week’s special session.

The legislative special session, centered around public safety and announced by Gov. Bill Lee, comes nearly five months after three children and three adults were killed at the Covenant School.

“While we humbly worked and prayed all summer long with the hopes that substantial progress could be made this session, we also understand that you have to start somewhere,” Covenant parent Melissa Alexander said.

The parents represented, ‘Covenant Families for Brighter Tomorrows,’ which is not affiliated with Covenant School or Covenant Church. They announced their endorsements on the State Capitol steps Monday afternoon.

Among them:

House Bill 7100 - Creates a process for law enforcement to petition a judge for a temporary mental health order of protection, which would prohibit the subject from buying a firearm.

House Bill 7098 - Creates a voluntary “do not sell” firearm for people experiencing mental illness and volunteer themselves to be added to the list, so as not to harm anyone.

House Bill 7007 - Designates the autopsy reports of children killed by violent crime as confidential documents.

House Bill 7038 - Provides grant funds for schools to use in their safety plans.

Senate Bill - 7001 - Requires schools to have fire alarm plans.

Covenant Families for Brighter Tomorrows also said it supports statewide mental health services and hardened school safety measures. The parents represented Monday said they did not support arming teachers.

“While school security is essential, it is the last line of defense against heavily armed, homicidal, and suicidal individuals,” parent David Teague said. “In the event all other efforts have failed, and we are solely relying on enhanced security protocols, we have already lost the day. At best, another group of children will have had their innocence and sense of security forever stolen from them.”

