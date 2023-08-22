First Alert Weather: Dangerous heat, poor air quality

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Our First Alert Weather Days continue today through Friday as dangerous heat grips the Mid State.

Additionally, a CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for most of the Mid State this afternoon. Those groups sensitive to poor air quality (i.e. asthma, small children, and the elderly) should limit their time outside today if at all possible.

Highs today through Friday are still expected mostly in the 90s, but we could even push near 100° at some point during the second half of the work week. With the humidity factored in, heat index values will be as high as 105°-115° at times.

Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings have been extended until Friday across most of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

If you are going to be outside for any period of time throughout the week, make sure you’re staying hydrated, dressing appropriately, and taking breaks in the shade or AC if at all possible.

In addition, be sure to keep your pets inside and check on your elderly relatives/neighbors.

THIS WEEKEND

Saturday will still be hot with highs will be in the mid-90s for the day. It won’t be as humid, but still enough to make it feel like we’re near 100 again. I can’t totally rule out a very isolated shower Saturday, but most if not all of us stay dry.

Temperatures finally drop back near 90, and some spots in the 80s, on Sunday with a break in the humidity and a mix of clouds and sunshine.

