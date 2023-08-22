First Alert Forecast: The hottest weather of the year continues

Very little rain expected over the next 7 days
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A First Alert Weather Day is in effect each day for blazing temperatures and tropical humidity will create a heat index of 105 - 115 degrees through Friday afternoon.

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect through this evening. Air quality (ground-level ozone concentration) is unhealthy for sensitive groups (kids, the elderly, and people with breathing difficulties).

NOW THROUGH FRIDAY:

A First Alert Weather Day continues through Friday. Extreme heat & humidity will continue all week long. The mornings will provide only some relief as temperatures bottom out in the mid-70s in most areas. Temperatures will soar quickly each day, into the low 90s by lunchtime. The heat index will already be in the lower 100s by that time each day too.

High temperatures will generally be in the mid-upper 90s. However, as more of a light southwest wind takes over on Thursday and Friday, Nashville (and some surrounding communities) will have high temperatures in the triple digits.

Even though it’s August, this is very unusual heat and humidity for Middle Tennessee. Minimize time outdoors from late morning through late afternoon. Be sure not to overexert yourself. Keep a close eye on kids, pets, and the elderly, to ensure they’re comfortable and stay safe. Dog walks will be best in the very early morning and after sunset.

Excessive heat warnings and heat advisory are in effect for most of the Mid State.
Excessive heat warnings and heat advisory are in effect for most of the Mid State.(wsmv)

THIS WEEKEND:

A cold front will settle into the Mid State on Saturday, triggering a few showers and storms. The high Saturday will be in the mid 90s. Sunday will be lower, near 90.

NEXT WEEK:

More seasonal weather is expected for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s. Isolated thundershowers are possible on Tuesday.

