First Alert Forecast: Extremely hot and humid week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Blazing temperatures and tropical humidity will create a heat index of 105 - 115 degrees through Friday afternoon.

NOW THROUGH FRIDAY:

A First Alert Weather Day continues through Friday.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Nashville's under a Heat Advisory through Friday. (WSMV)

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect through this evening. Air quality (ground-level ozone concentration) is unhealthy for sensitive groups (kids, the elderly, and people with breathing difficulties).

Extreme heat & humidity will continue all week long. The mornings will provide only some relief as temperatures bottom out in the mid-70s in most areas. Temperatures will soar quickly each day, into the low 90s by lunchtime. The heat index will already be in the lower 100s by that time each day too.

High temperatures will generally be in the mid-upper 90s. However, as more of a light southwest wind takes over on Thursday and Friday, Nashville (and some surrounding communities) will have high temperatures in the triple digits.

Even though it’s August, this is very unusual heat and humidity for Middle Tennessee. Minimize time outdoors from late morning through late afternoon. Be sure not to overexert yourself. Keep a close eye on kids, pets, and the elderly, to ensure they’re comfortable and stay safe. Dog walks will be best in the very early morning and after sunset.

THIS WEEKEND & BEYOND:

A cold front will settle into the Mid State on Saturday, triggering a few showers and storms.

More seasonable weather is expected for Sunday and beyond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.