Father of Titans cornerback dies in home explosion

CB Caleb Farley’s home in North Carolina collapsed overnight with his father and one other person inside.
A house purchased by Titans CB Caleb Farley exploded early Tuesday morning in Mooresville, NC.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WSMV) - Titans cornerback Caleb Farley’s father died and one other person was injured when his North Carolina home exploded in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Multiple fire departments and emergency personnel from several counties responded to 292 Barber Loop for reports of a home explosion just after midnight on Tuesday, according to Iredell County EMA.

The first units at the scene encountered one person exiting the house and quickly provided transport to Atrium Health Medical Center in Charlotte with non-life-threatening injuries. Another person, identified as 61-year-old Robert M. Farley, was recovered from the debris and was pronounced dead at the scene.

WBTV in Charlotte reported a large debris field covering the neighborhood and the house was reduced to a pile of lumber and insulation. The more than 6,300 square-foot home is a complete loss, along with several vehicles, Iredell County EMA reports.

One of Caleb Farley's player cards was found on the front lawn of his home that exploded early...
One of Caleb Farley's player cards was found on the front lawn of his home that exploded early Tuesday morning.(WBTV)

The Iredell County Fire Marshal, the NC State Bureau of Investigation, and the ATF are investigating the cause of the explosion. Witnesses reported the smell of gas coming from the rubble.

Property records show Farley purchased the 1.67-acre home in May 2022 for a little more than $2 million.

Farley is a native of Maiden, North Carolina, and was drafted by the Titans in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played quarterback for the Blue Devils at Maiden High School where he threw for 124 career touchdowns.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File: Pizza)
Nashville pizza restaurant closes after nearly 40 years of service
Man arrested for police chase with body inside vehicle
Body of woman kidnapped in Cincinnati found after chase through Tennessee
Members of the Proud Boys extremist group showed up to the morning prayer ahead of the special...
Members of ‘Proud Boys’ attend morning prayer at TN Capitol before special session
Crash in restaurant parking lot on Charlotte Pike
Car flips in West Nashville parking lot
Man arrested for police chase with body inside vehicle
Female’s body found inside vehicle following multi-county police chase

Latest News

Amanda Hara
WSMV4′s Amanda Hara named ‘Best Anchor’ by Tennessee Association of Broadcasters
A house purchased by Titans CB Caleb Farley exploded early Tuesday morning in Mooresville, NC.
Titans Farley's father dies in home explosion
Afternoon outdoor activities were limited in Wilson County on Monday due to extreme heat.
Several Mid State school districts cancel outdoor afternoon activities
Rutherford County Schools says outdoor activities will be completed by noon today to limit the...
Rutherford County to limit students' time outside due to heat