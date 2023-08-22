Dir. of Sumner County schools talks bleacher collapse, bulletproof film

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Sumner County Director of Schools addressed the ongoing issue with stadium bleachers and school safety during a question-and-answer session on Facebook on Monday night.

Director of Schools Scott Langford said the school board is introducing a policy that would make sure all bleachers are inspected every year.

Parts of the bleachers at three Sumner County Schools have been deemed unsafe after being inspected in the days after the visitor bleachers at Beech High School collapsed. Both sides of the bleachers at Beech High, the visitors’ bleachers at Hendersonville High and a portion of the home stands at Portland High were closed after inspection. The schools will use temporary bleachers in the meantime.

When it comes to safety, the district is spending $2 million over the next year to improve safety in schools.

“We are going to put window and door film across the county. This film is a bulletproof film,” Langford said. “Fencing, door locks, door curbs and bollards outside, increased cameras and increased exterior lightning.”

The director said they’re working as quickly as possible to complete the new safety measures. However, there is no timeline. The school board still needs to approve all the funding.

The next meeting of the Sumner County School Board is Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the central office in Gallatin.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.