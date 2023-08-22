Clarksville teen killed in motorcycle crash

CPD said its investigation into the fatal crash remains ongoing.
Dispatchers say at least one person was taken to the hospital.
Dispatchers say at least one person was taken to the hospital.(MGN)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teen motorcyclist died after a crash on Friday in Clarksville, according to Clarksville Police.

Joseph Cook, 19, was the motorcyclist involved in the fatal crash on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Trenton Road on Aug. 18, police said.

CPD said its investigation into the fatal crash remains ongoing.

“FACT investigators ask anyone who witnessed the crash or was riding with the victim to call 911 to set up an interview. The lead FACT Investigator is Officer Gadberry and he can be reached at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5221,” CPD said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File: Pizza)
Nashville pizza restaurant closes after nearly 40 years of service
Man arrested for police chase with body inside vehicle
Body of woman kidnapped in Cincinnati found after chase through Tennessee
Crash in restaurant parking lot on Charlotte Pike
Car flips in West Nashville parking lot
Members of the Proud Boys extremist group showed up to the morning prayer ahead of the special...
Members of ‘Proud Boys’ attend morning prayer at TN Capitol before special session
Man arrested for police chase with body inside vehicle
Female’s body found inside vehicle following multi-county police chase

Latest News

FILE
2 schools placed on lockdown after suspected road rage shooting in Crossville
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet
Pedestrian killed on interstate in Trigg County
A woman's body was found inside a car that lead police on a chase through three Tennessee...
TN In Ten 8-22-23
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department
Woman attacked, robbed near Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater