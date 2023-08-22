Clarksville teen killed in motorcycle crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teen motorcyclist died after a crash on Friday in Clarksville, according to Clarksville Police.

Joseph Cook, 19, was the motorcyclist involved in the fatal crash on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Trenton Road on Aug. 18, police said.

CPD said its investigation into the fatal crash remains ongoing.

“FACT investigators ask anyone who witnessed the crash or was riding with the victim to call 911 to set up an interview. The lead FACT Investigator is Officer Gadberry and he can be reached at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5221,” CPD said.

