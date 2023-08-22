2 schools placed on lockdown after suspected road rage shooting in Crossville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A suspected road rage shooting forced two schools to be placed on lockdown Tuesday morning, according to the Crossville Police Department.

Police said law enforcement agencies were dispatched to East First Street to reports of a road rage incident where shots were possibly fired near Short Road.

Crossville officers and Cumberland County deputies arrived and found the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of Stone Elementary School, where two suspects had been detained with a gun in their possession by the school’s resource officer.

Police said no injuries were reported and there is no further danger to the public. Both Stone Elementary and Stone Memorial High School were placed on lockdown during the incident.

“The incident did not occur on, nor were any shots fired on any school grounds, but the vehicle was located at Stone Elementary School following the incident. This incident is actively under investigation at this time,” CPD said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.