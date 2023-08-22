2 schools placed on lockdown after suspected road rage shooting in Crossville

Both Stone Elementary and Stone Memorial High School were placed on lockdown during the incident.
FILE
FILE(Live 5/File)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A suspected road rage shooting forced two schools to be placed on lockdown Tuesday morning, according to the Crossville Police Department.

Police said law enforcement agencies were dispatched to East First Street to reports of a road rage incident where shots were possibly fired near Short Road.

Crossville officers and Cumberland County deputies arrived and found the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of Stone Elementary School, where two suspects had been detained with a gun in their possession by the school’s resource officer.

Police said no injuries were reported and there is no further danger to the public. Both Stone Elementary and Stone Memorial High School were placed on lockdown during the incident.

“The incident did not occur on, nor were any shots fired on any school grounds, but the vehicle was located at Stone Elementary School following the incident. This incident is actively under investigation at this time,” CPD said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File: Pizza)
Nashville pizza restaurant closes after nearly 40 years of service
Man arrested for police chase with body inside vehicle
Body of woman kidnapped in Cincinnati found after chase through Tennessee
Crash in restaurant parking lot on Charlotte Pike
Car flips in West Nashville parking lot
Members of the Proud Boys extremist group showed up to the morning prayer ahead of the special...
Members of ‘Proud Boys’ attend morning prayer at TN Capitol before special session
Man arrested for police chase with body inside vehicle
Female’s body found inside vehicle following multi-county police chase

Latest News

Dispatchers say at least one person was taken to the hospital.
Clarksville teen killed in motorcycle crash
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet
Pedestrian killed on interstate in Trigg County
A woman's body was found inside a car that lead police on a chase through three Tennessee...
TN In Ten 8-22-23
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department
Woman attacked, robbed near Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater