WSMV4’s Carley Gordon to judge at 3rd Annual 2023 Smitty Band Challenge

The competition features musicians from local businesses.
The 2023 Smitty Corporate Band Challenge
The 2023 Smitty Corporate Band Challenge(W.O. Smith Nashville Community Music School)
By Carley Gordon and Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The William Oscar Smith Music School will have their 3rd Annual 2023 Smitty Band Challenge.

The Smitty Band Challenge is a battle of the bands fundraising competition that benefits the school. The competition features musicians from local businesses.

WSMV4′s Carley Gordon will be one of their celebrity judges on Monday night at 6 p.m. A total of four bands will be competing. Before the final night, a total of 7 bands competed prior on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 until the competition was narrowed down to just four.

Tickets are $15 and the event is for people 21 years or older. To get tickets, click here.

Since 1984 the Nashville nonprofit W.O. Music School has been providing music lessons to children of low-income families.

