What bills have been introduced for Tennessee special session on public safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Gov. Bill Lee-announced legislative special session on public safety is gearing up in Nashville before the official 4 p.m. start on Monday.

In an earlier proclamation, Gov. Lee announced that the Tennessee General Assembly will consider and act upon a slew of legislation regarding mental health resources, school safety plans and policies along with much more.

Here’s a look at the legislative and budget priorities Lee said will be presented during the session:

Strengthening the Identification of Individuals Arrested for Felonies: Provides for the collection of DNA at the time of an arrest for all felonies

TennCare Mental Health Coverage Waiver: Directs TennCare to seek a waiver from the federal government to allow federal matching funds for Medicaid to cover services for mental illness and substance use disorders at institutions of mental diseases

House Bill 7001 - Firearms and Ammunition - As introduced, specifies that classes that qualify as training for issuance of an enhanced handgun carry permit or concealed handgun carry permit must include training on the use of gun locks. - Amends TCA Title 39, Chapter 14; Title 39, Chapter 17 and Chapter 445 of the Public Acts of 2023.

House Bill 7002 - Safety - As introduced, requires each LEA, public charter school, private school, and church-related school to develop a policy to direct how students, teachers, substitute teachers, and staff are to respond when a fire alarm is activated on school premises outside of a scheduled fire drill to protect students, teachers, substitute teachers, and staff in the event the fire alarm was activated due to the presence of an active shooter on school premises. - Amends TCA Title 39; Title 49 and Chapter 367 of the Public Acts of 2023.

House Bill 7003 - Orders of Protection - As introduced, expands the eligibility for filing a petition to obtain a lifetime order of protection to include victims of aggravated stalking and especially aggravated stalking. - Amends TCA Title 36 and Title 39

House Bill 7004 -. Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services, Dept. of - As introduced, requires the court or chief officer of a mental health facility that orders the release of a person from the mental health facility to notify the law enforcement agency that transported the person to the mental health facility of the person’s release. - Amends TCA Title 8, Chapter 8 and Title 33.

House Bill 7005 - Schools, Private - As introduced, clarifies that a private school serving students in any of the grades pre-kindergarten through twelve is authorized to adopt a handgun carry policy for the private school’s property. - Amends TCA Title 49, Chapter 1 and Title 49, Chapter 50.

House Bill 7006 - Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services, Dept. of - As introduced, authorizes the department to direct available state funds to contract with additional private service providers across the state to provide inpatient psychiatric services for uninsured individuals in this state; requires the department to report to the speakers of both houses on whether additional inpatient psychiatric services are needed in the City of Knoxville and whether additional state funds should be expended for the construction of a state-owned and -operated inpatient psychiatric facility in the City of Knoxville. - Amends TCA Title 33, Chapter 1, Part 3.

House Bill 7007 - Autopsies - As introduced, specifies that reports of county medical examiners and autopsy reports of victims of violent crime who are minors are not public documents; allows a parent or legal guardian of a minor victim of a violent crime to consent to the release of the report of the county medical examiner or autopsy report of the minor victim if the parent or legal guardian is not a suspect in the circumstances of the minor’s death. - Amends TCA Title 10, Chapter 7; Title 38; Title 39 and Title 40.

House Bill 7008 - Mental Illness - As introduced, requires a qualified mental health professional or behavior analyst to take certain steps to warn or protect an identified victim or group of people when the professional determines that a service recipient has made an actual threat of bodily harm or has an intention to commit such harm; provides immunity from civil, criminal, and regulatory liability for a professional who takes reasonable action to provide such warning or protection. - Amends TCA Section 33-3-206.

House Bill 7009 - Scholarships and Financial Aid - As introduced, establishes a mental healthcare professionals student loan repayment grant program to incentivize certain mental healthcare providers to provide services in this state. - Amends TCA Title 49; Title 56; Title 63; Title 68 and Title 71

House Bill 7010 - Firearms and Ammunition - As introduced, creates the Class D felony of knowingly inducing or coercing a minor under 18 to commit theft of a firearm or a robbery or burglary offense involving theft of a firearm. - Amends TCA Title 39.

House Bill 7011 - Criminal Offenses - As introduced, makes a person who illegally transfers a firearm to a minor criminally responsible for any resulting act of mass violence or a threat of mass violence in which the minor threatens to use the firearm. - Amends TCA Title 39.

House Bill 7012 - Firearms and Ammunition - As introduced, directs the Department of Safety to provide free firearm locks to Tennessee residents upon request; requires department-approved handgun safety courses to contain instruction on the safe storage of firearms; exempts the retail sale of firearm safes and firearm safety devices from sales and use taxes beginning November 1, 2023; defines firearm safes and firearm safety devices. - Amends TCA Title 39, Chapter 17, Part 13 and Title 67, Chapter 6, Part 3.

House Bill 7013 - Clerks, Court - As introduced, changes from 30 days to 72 hours the time frame within which a clerk of the circuit or general sessions court must notify the TBI of the final disposition of criminal proceedings against a person after final disposition of such proceedings; requires the clerk to notify the TBI of the final disposition of such proceedings by electronic submission; requires the clerk of the municipal court, when exercising concurrent general sessions court jurisdiction, to notify the TBI by electronic submission of the final disposition of such proceedings against a person no later than 72 hours after final disposition of such proceedings. - Amends TCA Title 16, Chapter 18 and Title 18, Chapter 4.

House Bill 7014 - TennCare - As introduced, requires the commissioner of finance and administration to obtain a TennCare new demonstration waiver or amendment to provide medical assistance to members who are receiving care in an institution for mental diseases. - Amends TCA Section 71-5-107.

House Bill 7015 - Criminal Procedure - As introduced, expands, from certain violent offenses to any felony offense, the offenses for which a person who has been arrested is required to have a biological specimen taken for DNA analysis to determine identification characteristics specific to the person if probable cause exists for the arrest. - Amends TCA Section 40-35-321

House Bill 7016 - Criminal Offenses - As introduced, creates the criminal offense of recklessly, by any means of communication, threatening to commit an act of mass violence; requires the court to determine whether a defendant charged with threatening to commit an act of mass violence is a threat to the public before release on bail. - Amends TCA Title 39, Chapter 17, Part 3 and Title 40, Chapter 11.

House Bill 7017 - Criminal Offenses - As introduced, increases the penalty by one classification for the offenses of stalking, aggravated stalking, or especially aggravated stalking if the offense was committed because of the victim’s status as a healthcare provider who performs abortions and classifies the offense as a hate crime. - Amends TCA Title 39.

House Bill 7018 - Criminal Offenses - As introduced, increases the penalty by one classification for the offenses of stalking, aggravated stalking, or especially aggravated stalking if the offense was committed because of the victim’s status as a healthcare provider who provides gender-affirming care and classifies the offense as a hate crime. - Amends TCA Title 39.

House Bill 7019 - Criminal Offenses - As introduced, creates the Class B felony of knowingly committing an act of mass violence against another; states that the offense is a hate crime, which shall be punished one classification higher than otherwise provided if the defendant committed the act of mass violence against the other person due to the person’s status as a healthcare provider who provides gender-affirming care. - Amends TCA Title 39.

House Bill 7020 - Criminal Offenses - As introduced, creates the Class B felony of knowingly committing an act of mass violence against another; states that the offense is a hate crime, which shall be punished one classification higher than otherwise provided if the defendant committed the act of mass violence against the other person due to the person’s status as a healthcare provider who performs abortions. - Amends TCA Title 39.

House Bill 7021 - Criminal Offenses - As introduced, creates the Class E felony of knowingly threatening to commit an act of mass violence against another and frightening the other person; classifies the offense as a hate crime, to be punished one classification higher than otherwise provided, if the offense was committed due to the other person’s status as a healthcare provider who provides gender-affirming care. - Amends TCA Title 39.

House Bill 7022 - Criminal Offenses - As introduced, creates the Class E felony of threatening to commit an act of mass violence against another; classifies a violation of threats of mass violence as a hate crime, which must be punished one classification higher than otherwise provided, if the defendant threatened to commit the act of mass violence against the other person due to the person’s status as a healthcare provider who performs abortions. - Amends TCA Title 39.

House Bill 7023 - Law Enforcement - As introduced, authorizes a law enforcement agency to assign a law enforcement officer to serve as a school resource officer at a school within a local board of education’s control that has not entered into a memorandum of understanding with a law enforcement agency to assign a school resource officer to the school. - Amends TCA Title 8; Title 37; Title 38; Title 49 and Title 62.

House Bill 7024 - Safety - As introduced, requires each public and private school facility to be equipped with an alarm system to be used in cases of an active shooter; requires the Department of Education to provide grants to local education agencies and private school operators to cover the cost of the installation and maintenance of the system. - Amends TCA Title 4; Title 49 and Title 68.

House Bill 7025 - Mental Illness - As introduced, adds categories of victims and geographic targets that are the subject of threats communicated by a service recipient as targets that require certain actions by a qualified mental health professional or behavior analyst; requires reports of certain information about communicated threats to be reported to local law enforcement; makes certain other changes regarding reporting requirements by mental health professionals to whom threats are communicated by service recipients. - Amends TCA Title 33.

House Bill 7026 - Courts, Juvenile - As introduced, requires a court that makes mental health adjudications regarding children to enter a standing and continuing order instructing the juvenile court clerk to collect and report certain information regarding children who have been adjudicated as mentally defective or judicially committed to a mental institution within three business days for the purposes of complying with federal law. - Amends TCA Title 16; Title 33; Title 34; Title 37; Title 38 and Title 39.

House Bill 7027 - Mental Illness - As introduced, requires the state to pay the cost of a court-ordered mental health evaluation and treatment for criminal defendants who have been charged with a misdemeanor and are believed to be incompetent to stand trial or for whom there is a question about mental capacity at the time of the offense. - Amends TCA Title 33; Title 39 and Title 40.

House Bill 7028 - Mental Illness - As introduced, clarifies the meaning of “local law enforcement” for purposes of the required notification to law enforcement by an inpatient mental health treatment facility or hospital that a service recipient has been committed; requires the clerk of court who maintains records of the adjudication as a mental defective or judicial commitment to a mental institution of a Tennessee resident to notify the clerk of court in the county of the person’s permanent residence. - Amends TCA Title 16; Title 18; Title 33 and Title 68.

House Bill 7029 - Juvenile Offenders - As introduced, requires juvenile offenders 16 years of age or more who are alleged to have committed certain offenses and meeting certain other criteria to be transferred to adult criminal court for disposition as if the juvenile were an adult. - Amends TCA Title 37; Title 39 and Title 40.

House Bill 7030 - Juvenile Offenders - As introduced, expands the offenses for which a juvenile court may transfer a child to be tried as an adult in criminal court, if the child was 16 years of age or more at the time of the offense, to include burglary involving the theft of a firearm or an attempt to commit such offense; adds an appeal process for a criminal court to review a juvenile court’s determination for such transfers. - Amends TCA Title 37; Title 39 and Chapter 264 of the Public Acts of 2023.

House Bill 7031 - Juvenile Offenders - As introduced, expands the offenses for which a juvenile court may transfer a child to be tried as an adult in criminal court, if the child was 16 or older at the time of the offense, to include theft of a firearm or attempt to commit theft of a firearm; adds an appeal process for a criminal court to review a juvenile court’s determination for such transfers. - Amends TCA Title 37; Title 39 and Chapter 264 of the Public Acts of 2023.

House Bill 7032 - Insurance, Health, Accident - As introduced, requires health insurance carriers, including TennCare providers, to provide mental health services and treatment to the same extent that the carriers and providers provide alcoholism and drug dependence services and treatment. - Amends TCA Title 8; Title 33; Title 56 and Title 71.

House Bill 7033 - Bail, Bail Bonds - As introduced, requires a bail hearing, which must be open to the public, before a defendant who has been arrested or held to answer for a bailable offense may be admitted to bail. - Amends TCA Title 40.

House Bill 7034 - Criminal Offenses - As introduced, raises from a Class A misdemeanor to a Class E felony knowingly violating an order of protection or a restraining order issued due to domestic abuse when based on stalking; raises the classification range for stalking from a Class A misdemeanor or Class E felony to a Class E or D felony; raises the classification of aggravated stalking from a Class E to a Class D felony; requires a court to order a mental health assessment of a defendant’s need for mental health treatment if convicted of a stalking offense, at cost to the defendant unless indigent; requires the sentence to include the defendant undergoing treatment and monitoring of drug intake if the assessment indicates that the defendant is in need of and amenable to treatment. - Amends TCA Title 36; Title 39, Chapter 13; Section 39-17-315; Title 40, Chapter 11; Chapter 349 of the Public Acts of 2023 and Chapter 413 of the Public Acts of 2023.

House Bill 7035 - Education - As introduced, establishes a loan forgiveness program for psychiatrists, psychologists, and counselors. - Amends TCA Title 49.

House Bill 7036 - Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services, Dept. of - As introduced, changes prerequisites for emergency detention and admission to a treatment facility from “immediate” substantial likelihood of serious harm to “imminent” substantial likelihood of serious harm. - Amends TCA Title 16; Title 33; Title 41 and Title 68.

House Bill 7037 - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation - As introduced, requires that, by October 1, 2024, the bureau enter each final disposition of criminal proceedings received by the bureau into the national crime information center and any other databases maintained by the bureau for the purpose of criminal history record checks within 30 days of the bureau’s receipt of the disposition from a court clerk. - Amends TCA Title 8; Title 16 and Title 38.

House Bill 7038 - Education - As introduced, requires the Department of Education to establish a school safety alert grant program to provide grants to LEAs to offset expenses incurred by schools for the installation of school safety alert systems. - Amends TCA Title 9; Title 49 and Title 67.

House Bill 7039 - Appropriations - As introduced, makes appropriations to provide funding for any legislation enacted during the first extraordinary session of the 113th General Assembly that creates a grant program to assist LEAs and public charter schools with costs for school safety alert systems.

House Bill 7040 - Medical Occupations - As introduced, establishes the designation of a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner and enumerates the permitted activities for an individual with such designation. - Amends TCA Title 63, Chapter 7.

House Bill 7041 - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation - As introduced, requires the bureau to submit a report on child and human trafficking crimes and trends in this state, based upon data available to the bureau, as well as current programs and activities of the bureau’s human trafficking unit, to the governor, the speaker of the house of representatives, and the speaker of the senate by December 1, 2023, and by each December 1 thereafter. - Amends TCA Title 38, Chapter 6.

House Bill 7042 - Safety, Dept. of - As introduced, requires the department to audit each public school in this state to assess its compliance with all applicable safety laws, rules, and policies designed to ensure the safety of students, staff, and visitors in the event of an active threat or active shooter situation on school premises, and to report the results of the audit to the general assembly; requires an audit of each public school no less than once every five years. - Amends TCA Title 10, Chapter 7; Title 49 and Chapter 367 of the Public Acts of 2023.

House Bill 7043 - Firearms and Ammunition - As introduced, authorizes persons with an enhanced handgun carry permit to carry a handgun on school property unless the person knows that the respective school provides armed security on the school property; removes certain exemptions of a law enforcement officer’s authority to possess a firearm on school property; authorizes certain community corrections officers to possess a handgun on school property. - Amends TCA Title 39, Chapter 17, Part 13 and Title 49.

House Bill 7044 - School Transportation - As introduced, requires each local education agency to post a notice in a conspicuous place on each school bus in operation by the LEA to notify others that no person shall enter onto school buses except for those authorized; requires new bus drivers and transportation supervisors to receive training regarding procedures concerning persons improperly on school buses. - Amends TCA Title 49.

House Bill 7045 - Juvenile Offenders - As introduced, establishes a pilot program under which a juvenile court may retain jurisdiction over a child until the child’s twenty-fifth birthday and impose a sentence upon the child that could be imposed if the offense was committed by an adult; requires any portion of the disposition imposed that extends prior to the child’s twenty-fifth birthday to be stayed pending completion of requirements set forth by the court at the time of disposition. - Amends TCA Title 37; Title 39; Title 40 and Chapter 363 of the Public Acts of 2023.

House Bill 7046 - Juvenile Offenders - As introduced, creates a pilot program under which a juvenile court may retain jurisdiction over the child who was adjudicated delinquent for an offense that was eligible to be transferred to criminal court; allows the court to impose a sentence upon the child that could be imposed if the offense was committed by an adult, but any portion of the disposition imposed that extends prior to the child’s twenty-fifth birthday must stay pending completion of requirements set forth by the court at the time of disposition. - Amends TCA Title 37; Title 39; Title 40; Chapter 264 of the Public Acts of 2023 and Chapter 363 of the Public Acts of 2023.

House Bill 7047 - Firearms and Ammunition - As introduced, creates a Class E felony of threatened mass violence for the reckless handling, display, or discharge of a firearm while operating, or as a passenger in, a motor vehicle. - Amends TCA Title 39 and Title 55.

House Bill 7048 - Mental Illness - As introduced, authorizes physician assistants to be designated professionals in order to complete the first certificate of need in support of hospitalization for a person when other specified professionals are not available. - Amends TCA Title 33.

House Bill 7049 - Criminal Offenses - As introduced, creates the Class C felony of knowingly inducing or coercing a minor under 18 to commit theft of a firearm or a robbery or burglary offense involving theft of a firearm from a residence or motor vehicle. - Amends TCA Title 39 and Title 40.

House Bill 7050 - Firearms and Ammunition - As introduced, requires the Department of safety to distribute firearm locks to each county’s sheriff for distribution to members of the public; requires each sheriff to distribute firearm locks to any person who makes a request; authorizes the sheriff to distribute multiple locks to the same person; authorizes transfers of locks amongst sheriffs based on demand. - Amends TCA Title 4; Title 8; Title 38 and Title 39.

House Bill 7051 - Courts, Administrative Office of the - As introduced, requires the AOC in conjunction with the Department of Finance and Administration’s Office of criminal justice programs to establish an extended pilot program for the rehabilitation of juvenile offenders to be administered by clerks of juvenile courts in this state. - Amends TCA Title 4, Chapter 3; Title 9; Title 16; Title 18 and Title 37.

House Bill 7052 - Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services, Dept. of - As introduced, requires hospitals to update the psychiatric bed tracking system at least daily. - Amends TCA Title 68, Chapter 1, Part 1.

House Bill 7053 - Taxes - As introduced, permanently exempts from sales and use tax, the retail sale of gun safes and gun safety devices; removes the temporary sales tax holiday. - Amends TCA Title 67, Chapter 6.

House Bill 7054 - Firearms and Ammunition - As introduced, exempts a person from civil liability for damages, injuries, or death resulting from or arising out of the theft of the person’s firearm that is properly stored in the person’s motor vehicle unless the person commits an offense involving the use of the stored firearm or intentionally solicits or procures the conduct resulting in damage, injury, or death. - Amends TCA Title 39, Chapter 17, Part 13.

House Bill 7055 - Criminal Offenses - As introduced, creates the Class A misdemeanor of knowingly selling, loaning, or making a gift of a firearm to a minor for the purpose of inducing or coercing the minor to commit an offense; subjects a person convicted for such offense to civil liability for any criminal act committed by the minor. - Amends TCA Title 29, Chapter 4; Title 37 and Title 39.

House Bill 7056 - Criminal Offenses - As introduced, expands the offense of aggravated stalking to include persons who purchase a semi-automatic rifle or attempt to use a semi-automatic rifle for the course and furtherance of stalking. - Amends TCA Title 36; Title 39; Chapter 349 of the Public Acts of 2023 and Chapter 413 of the Public Acts of 2023.

House Bill 7057 - Sentencing - As introduced, creates an alternative sentencing pilot program for children adjudicated delinquent who are under 25. - Amends TCA Title 37, Chapter 1, Part 1.

House Bill 7058 - Mental Illness - As introduced, expands the statutory duty that qualified mental health professionals and licensed behavior analysts have to notify potential victims and law enforcement of an actual threat of bodily harm against a clearly identified victim made by a person receiving mental health services to apply to additional healthcare providers and include credible threats without a clearly identifiable victim. - Amends TCA Title 33, Chapter 3, Part 2.

House Bill 7059 - Law Enforcement - As introduced, authorizes a law enforcement agency to assign a law enforcement officer to serve as a school resource officer at a school within a local board of education’s or public charter school governing body’s control that has not adopted a policy to assign a school resource officer to the school. - Amends TCA Title 8; Title 37; Title 38; Title 49; Title 62 and Chapter 367 of the Public Acts of 2023.

House Bill 7060 - Juvenile Offenders - As introduced, requires juvenile offenders alleged to have committed certain offenses and meeting certain other criteria to be transferred to adult criminal court for disposition as if the juvenile were an adult; authorizes an appeal for such transfers. - Amends TCA Title 37; Title 40 and Chapter 264 of the Public Acts of 2023.

House Bill 7061 - Education, Dept. of - As introduced, requires the department to annually notify each local education agency (LEA) in writing of all state and federal grant programs available to assist the LEA in expanding mental health services and resources in schools. - Amends TCA Title 49.

House Bill 7062 - Courts, Juvenile - As introduced, authorizes the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to inspect files and records of the court in a juvenile court proceeding for the purposes of complying with the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022 and the NICS Improvement Amendments Act of 2007. - Amends TCA Title 16; Title 33; Title 34; Title 37; Title 38 and Title 39.

House Bill 7063 - Local Education Agencies - As introduced, authorizes LEAs and public charter schools to employ retired law enforcement officers who are retired from a federal, state, or local law enforcement agency and honorably discharged veterans of the United States armed forces to serve as school resource officers on school premises; requires local boards of education and public charter school governing bodies to adopt policies to effectuate same. - Amends TCA Title 8; Title 37; Title 38; Title 49 and Title 62.

House Bill 7064 - Firearms and Ammunition - As introduced, allows law enforcement officers, whether on-duty or off-duty, retired law enforcement officers, active duty and retired members of the armed forces of the United States, whether in discharge of official duties or not, and enhanced handgun carry permit holders, except in certain circumstances, to possess or carry, whether openly or concealed, with or without the intent to go armed, a handgun in any public school building or bus, on any public school campus, grounds, recreation area, athletic field, or any other property owned, operated, or while in use by any public board of education, school, college, or university board of trustees, regents, or directors for the administration of any public educational institution. - Amends TCA Title 38; Title 39, Chapter 17, Part 13; Title 49; Chapter 142 of the Public Acts of 2023 and Chapter 149 of the Public Acts of 2023.

House Bill 7065 - TennCare - As introduced, directs the bureau of TennCare to submit to the federal centers for Medicare and Medicaid services an application for a research and demonstration waiver under Section 1115 of the federal Social Security Act to provide housing solutions for Tennesseans in need of mental health services; includes the provision of certain services as minimum requirements for the terms of the waiver application. - Amends TCA Title 33 and Title 71.

House Bill 7066 - Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services, Dept. of - As introduced, enacts the “Temporary Youth Mental Health Services Program Act.” - Amends TCA Title 33; Title 63 and Title 68.

House Bill 7067 - Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services, Dept. of - As introduced, authorizes the department to conduct a pilot program to provide certain mental health services to service recipients upon discharge from an inpatient facility following an involuntary commitment; requires the department to submit a report to the general assembly following the end of each fiscal year during which the pilot program is conducted. - Amends TCA Title 33.

House Bill 7068 - Criminal Offenses - As introduced, creates a Class D felony offense for an adult criminal gang member who induces or coerces a minor to steal a firearm; makes the adult criminal gang member criminally responsible for offenses the minor commits with a stolen firearm. - Amends TCA Title 29, Chapter 3, Part 1; Title 39 and Title 40.

House Bill 7069 - TennCare - As introduced, authorizes the governor to expand Medicaid for mental health prevention and treatment pursuant to the federal Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act; authorizes the governor to negotiate with the federal centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to determine the terms of the expansion. - Amends TCA Title 4; Title 33 and Title 71.

House Bill 7070 - Appropriations - As introduced, makes appropriations sufficient for the payment of any lawful expenses, including, but not limited to, staffing, per diem, travel, and other expenses, of the first extraordinary session of the 113th General Assembly; makes other appropriations related to such extraordinary session.

House Bill 7071 - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation - As introduced, requires the bureau to submit a report on the number of mass shootings that occur in this state to the governor, the speaker of the House of Representatives, and the speaker of the Senate by January 1, 2024, and by each January 1 thereafter. - Amends TCA Title 38.

House Bill 7072 - Courts, Administrative Office of the - As introduced, directs the administrative office of the courts (AOC) to define and develop a centralized system of case management, document management, electronic case filing, electronic payment methods, data reporting, and any other capability deemed necessary for collection and reporting of all state and local court public case-level data. - Amends TCA Title 8; Title 16 and Title 18.

House Bill 7073 - Juvenile Offenders - As introduced, requires a juvenile court to impose a blended sentence on a child adjudicated delinquent for certain offenses; defines blended sentencing as a combination of any disposition otherwise provided for juveniles and a period of an adult disposition to be served after the child turns 19 and which ends on or before the child’s 24th birthday; requires the juvenile court to hold a transfer hearing if a juvenile offender is 16 or more but less than 18 at the time of the alleged conduct and is alleged to have committed certain offenses; requires the juvenile court to transfer the juvenile to adult criminal court for disposition as if the juvenile were an adult if the court makes certain findings; provides for an automatic de novo review by the criminal court of a juvenile court’s decision denying a transfer to adult criminal court. - Amends TCA Title 33; Title 37; Title 39; Title 40; Chapter 264 of the Public Acts of 2023 and Chapter 363 of the Public Acts of 2023.

House Bill 7074 - Firearms and Ammunition - As introduced, encourages lawful owners and possessors of firearms to store guns safely in a locked compartment; with a trigger locking device; or with a locked device rendering the firearm inaccessible to a person other than the owner or person in lawful possession of the firearm and immovable from the stored location. - Amends TCA Title 39, Chapter 17, Part 13.

House Bill 7075 - Firearms and Ammunition - As introduced, requires a person who purchases a firearm, or who applies for a permit to carry a handgun either openly or concealed, to sign an affidavit on a form prescribed by the Department of Safety affirming that the applicant will, while not lawfully carrying the firearm, store the firearm in a locked compartment; with a trigger locking device; or with a locked device rendering the firearm inaccessible to a person other than the owner or person in lawful possession of the firearm and immovable from the stored location; requires a firearm stored in a vehicle to be stored out of plain sight. - Amends TCA Title 39, Chapter 17, Part 13.

House Bill 7076 - Teachers, Principals and School Personnel - As introduced, requires the Department of Education to allocate to each local education agency sufficient funds for the LEA to employ one full-time licensed professional school counselor position for every 250 student members of the LEA or one full-time position for the LEA and for each public charter school within the LEA, whichever is greater; requires each LEA and public charter school to employ a licensed professional school counselor for each position funded. - Amends TCA Title 49.

House Bill 7077 - Local Education Agencies - As introduced, specifies that an LEA must provide a responding law enforcement agency with immediate access to the LEA’s security systems during a drill or in an emergency situation. - Amends TCA Title 49 and Chapter 367 of the Public Acts of 2023.

House Bill 7078 - Sentencing - As introduced, requires a sentencing court to order a defendant convicted of stalking, aggravated stalking, or especially aggravated stalking to carry or wear a global positioning monitoring system device and, unless the defendant is indigent, pay the costs associated with operating that system in relation to the defendant for a period of at least one year. - Amends TCA Title 39.

House Bill 7079 - Firearms and Ammunition - As introduced, requires a federally licensed firearm dealer to install a firearm safety device on a firearm before delivering the firearm to a purchaser if the purchaser is not a federally licensed firearm dealer; defines a firearm safety device as a device that, when installed on a firearm, is designed to prevent the firearm from being operated without first deactivating the device. - Amends TCA Title 39, Chapter 17, Part 13.

House Bill 7080 - Criminal Offenses - As introduced, enhances the penalty for the offense of reckless endangerment when a person’s reckless failure to render inoperable or safely secure or lock a firearm, results in a child under 13 years of age gaining possession of the firearm and committing an act of mass violence that injures or kills the child or another. - Amends TCA Title 39.

House Bill 7081 - Criminal Offenses - As introduced, expands the information a person with knowledge of a threat of mass violence must report to the local law enforcement agency to include the approximate age of the person making the threat. - Amends TCA Title 39 and Title 40, Chapter 11, Part 1.

House Bill 7082 - TennCare - As introduced, changes the date by which managed care organizations participating in the TennCare program must submit an annual report related to coverage of mental health treatment from March 1 to March 15. - Amends TCA Title 71.

House Bill 7083 - Health Care - As introduced, requires the Department of Health to conduct a study of laws in contiguous states concerning certifications and training programs required for healthcare professionals to provide mental health services. - Amends TCA Title 33 and Title 63.

House Bill 7084 - Healthcare Liability - As introduced, expands the duty to warn of an actual threat of bodily harm to include all healthcare providers, not just mental health professionals and behavior analysts. - Amends TCA Title 33, Chapter 3, Part 2.

House Bill 7085 - Expunction - As introduced, states that the juvenile court records of a person who was transferred from juvenile court to be tried as an adult in criminal court and who is subsequently convicted may be expunged only by a court order issued under the court in which the person was convicted. - Amends TCA Title 37; Title 39; Title 40; Chapter 264 of the Public Acts of 2023 and Chapter 363 of the Public Acts of 2023.

House Bill 7086 - Teachers, Principals and School Personnel - As introduced, authorizes a faculty or staff member of a school to carry a concealed handgun on school grounds subject to certain conditions, including obtaining an enhanced handgun carry permit and completing basic training in school policing. - Amends TCA Section 49-6-815.

House Bill 7087 - Criminal Offenses - As introduced, provides that when a person commits stalking, aggravated stalking, or especially aggravated stalking, and the offense was committed due to the defendant’s bias motivation against the victim, then the offense is a hate crime and shall be punished one classification higher than otherwise provided. - Amends TCA Title 39 and Title 40.

House Bill 7088 - Insurance, Health, Accident - As introduced, enacts the “Mental Health Parity Act.” - Amends TCA Title 8; Title 33; Title 56 and Title 71.

House Bill 7089 - Mental Illness - As introduced, requires that a law enforcement officer detain a person for mental health examination prior to issuing a charge or arrest if the officer has reason to believe the person is subject to detention for the purpose of examination for certification of need for care and treatment. - Amends TCA Title 33; Title 38; Title 39 and Title 40.

House Bill 7090 - Transportation, Dept. of - As introduced, requires the department, in the months of November 2023, February 2024, and May 2024, to use its existing permanent electronic overhead informational displays located on the interstate system to provide periodic messages to the motoring public that encourage the safe storage of firearms; allows the department to develop guidelines, in consultation with the Department of Safety, for the content of a message to be placed on the displays. - Amends TCA Title 54 and Title 55.

House Bill 7091 - Criminal Offenses - As introduced, creates the Class E felony of knowingly threatening to commit an act of mass violence against another and frightening the other person; classifies the offense as a hate crime, to be punished one classification higher than otherwise provided, if the offense was committed by carrying a firearm into certain venues. - Amends TCA Title 39.

House Bill 7092 - Local Education Agencies - As introduced, adds local law enforcement officials to those who are appointed to each district-wide school safety team; specifies that each district-wide school safety team and each building-level school safety team shall annually review the respective district-wide school safety plan or building-level school safety plan. - Amends TCA Title 49 and Chapter 367 of the Public Acts of 2023.

House Bill 7093 - Education - As introduced, requires the Department of Safety, in conjunction with the Department of Education to, at least once every three years, conduct an inspection of the facilities of each public school in this state that serves students in pre-K-12 to assess the safety and security of the public school’s facilities. - Amends TCA Title 49 and Chapter 367 of the Public Acts of 2023.

House Bill 7094 - Criminal Offenses - As introduced, creates the Class E felony of knowingly threatening to commit an act of mass violence against another and frightening the other person; classifies the offense as a hate crime, to be punished one classification higher than otherwise provided, if the offense was committed due to a bias motivation. - Amends TCA Title 39 and Title 40.

House Bill 7095 - Education - As introduced, adds to requirements for school safety plans that the plans include measures to ensure district employees, including substitute teachers, have classroom access to communications devices that allow for immediate contact with first responders. - Amends TCA Title 49 and Chapter 367 of the Public Acts of 2023.

House Bill 7096 - Education - As introduced, requires the Department of Education to establish a school bulletproofing grant program to provide grants to public schools located in counties with a crime rate of 13 percent or higher for violent offenses, for the purpose of offsetting expenses for the installation of bulletproof film on doors and windows. - Amends TCA Title 9; Title 49; Title 67 and Chapter 367 of the Public Acts of 2023.

House Bill 7097 - Education, Dept. of - As introduced, requires the department to report in detail to the general assembly the types of threats of violence reported by LEAs and public charter schools and include its findings and any recommendations related to school safety; requires the report to be submitted by January 1 of each year. - Amends TCA Title 39; Title 49 and Chapter 367 of the Public Acts of 2023.

House Bill 7098 - Safety, Dept. of - As introduced, requires the department to establish the Tennessee voluntary do not sell firearms list to prohibit the possession, transportation, and sale of firearms to any person who is voluntarily admitted to a public or private hospital or treatment resource for diagnosis, observation, and treatment of a mental illness or serious emotional disturbance and voluntarily registers to be enrolled to the list. - Amends TCA Title 33 and Title 39, Chapter 17, Part 13.

House Bill 7099 - Firearms and Ammunition - As introduced, allows a court to issue a risk protection order upon a finding by clear and convincing evidence that a person poses a significant danger of causing personal injury to the person or others if allowed to possess or purchase a firearm; authorizes a law enforcement officer to petition for the risk protection order. - Amends TCA Title 33; Title 36; Title 38 and Title 39.

House Bill 7100 - Criminal Procedure - As introduced, establishes a process for law enforcement to petition a circuit court for a temporary mental health order of protection for a person who poses a significant danger of causing personal injury to themselves or others by having a firearm. - Amends TCA Title 39.

House Bill 7101 - Criminal Procedure - As introduced, establishes a process for law enforcement to petition a circuit court for a temporary mental health order of protection for a person who poses a significant danger of causing personal injury to themselves others by having a firearm. - Amends TCA Title 33; Title 36; Title 38 and Title 39.