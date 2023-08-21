Tennessee doctors, moms offer opposing gun violence solutions ahead of special session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While Tennessee physicians handed out petitions for gun control to legislators, women for gun rights made their case at the state capitol on Monday.

Both groups said they agree there needs to be a change in the state. However, they differ in the way to bring about that change.

“We’re here today because as physicians we are treating patients of mental illness and children who are traumatized by gun violence,” Dr. Vidya Bansal said.

Bansal is a physician who has worked in the area since 2006. She spoke outside the state capitol building among a group of other physicians, supporters and state representatives calling for red flag laws, school safety measures, more mental health resources and a ban on assault-style weapons.

They hand-delivered copies of a petition — signed by other doctors and schools asking for these measures — to legislators in the Cordell Hull building.

“I’ve had to go in that room and tell too many mothers that their child is gone,” Dr. Katrina Green said. “Those are things that I never forget.”

Meanwhile, the DC-Project called for firearm education, not legislation. They are a group of primarily women who advocate for gun rights.

At their afternoon press conference Monday, women with the group said gun restrictions embolden criminals, increase violence and actually make communities less safe.

Britt Winston is a mother of two from Ashland City with the DC-Project.

“I have a 17-month-old and soon-to-be new newborn baby, she said. “I feel that it’s of the utmost importance that I can protect them first and foremost.”

She said she loves that the physician’s group is advocating for more mental health resources. However, she said, their support is misguided.

“I just believe that what they need to be doing is focus on educating and not just hammering down on legislation that’s ultimately going to chokehold law-abiding citizens,” Winston said.

To find out more information and things to know about this special session, follow our guide here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.