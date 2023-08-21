Tennessee Dems blame GOP for rule limiting House chamber capacity during special session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – House Democrats claim the Republican Party is working to limit the public’s ability to sit in and watch this week’s special legislation session on public safety.

Under new rules in effect during the session, only one side of the House Chamber’s two viewing galleries will be open to the public, according to the House Democratic Caucus. Outside the chamber, the number of people allowed in the rotunda is also limited during the special session, according to Democrats.

Under the new rules, one side of the visitor’s gallery will only be open to “credentialed” individuals, which include lobbyists, members of the media and legislative staff.

Democratic Representative John Ray Clemmons said in a media release “This is a shocking and blatant attempt by the supermajority to deny the public access to House proceedings.”

“Our Republican colleagues often refer to this as the ‘People’s House,’ but it turns out they don’t want people in the House at all,” Clemmons said. “Rather than allow Tennesseans inside their own State Capitol, they have cordoned off most of the rotunda and half the gallery for special interests. It gives you a pretty good idea who the supermajority actually represents and whose business they’re doing up here during this special session.”

Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, questioning why people were being turned away from the House gallery.

“Why are they limiting the number of people who can come in the building when it violates our Constitution,” Johnson asked. “Why do they care about 1 Amendment and not the rest of the Constitution?

Marvin and Anita Mims, of Memphis, said they were denied entry while trying to watch Rep. Justin Pearson get sworn back into the Tennessee House after being expelled in April. Marvin Mims said the couple came to help fight to protect kids and not violence.

Marvin Mims said he didn’t know why he was denied entry.

“They said it was filled to maximum capacity, but people have been exiting out of the building so logically, you’d think more people would be allowed to go inside the building,” he said. “We’re just standing out here trying to get in.”

WSMV4 has reached out to the Tennessee Republican Party for comment. We have not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

