Speeding car crashes through backyard fence in Lebanon

The speeding car got into a crash which caused them to drive into several backyards.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person speeding on Hwy 109 led Lebanon police officers on a chase that ended in someone’s backyard.

On Sunday night, police said an officer clocked a car going about 113 miles per hour. The officer tried to pull that car over in a traffic stop.

While the officer was chasing the car, the suspect crashed with another vehicle turning into the Spence Creek neighborhood. The crash caused the suspect’s car to go off the roadway and plow through several backyards.

Police said alcohol is suspected in the crash.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is also investigating the crash.

