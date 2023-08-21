Speeding car crashes through backyard fence in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person speeding on Hwy 109 led Lebanon police officers on a chase that ended in someone’s backyard.

On Sunday night, police said an officer clocked a car going about 113 miles per hour. The officer tried to pull that car over in a traffic stop.

While the officer was chasing the car, the suspect crashed with another vehicle turning into the Spence Creek neighborhood. The crash caused the suspect’s car to go off the roadway and plow through several backyards.

Police said alcohol is suspected in the crash.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is also investigating the crash.

