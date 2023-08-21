Search underway for armed robbery suspect in Winchester

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Winchester Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect after a market on David Crockett Highway was robbed late Sunday night.

Police say a man robbed Kevin’s Market just after 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The suspect was wearing a mask, a black hooded sweatshirt with a skull, gray jogging pants and black Air Force Ones. After robbing the market, police say the suspect fled the area and got into a red SUV several businesses down from the store.

“If you have any information to aid in the investigation or identity of the responsible party(s) please contact Detective Robert Morris at the Winchester Police Department 931-967-3840. You may also report anonymously to Crimestoppers 931-962-INFO(4636),” WPD said.

