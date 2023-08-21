Search underway for armed robbery suspect in Winchester

The suspect was wearing a mask, a black hooded sweatshirt with a skull, gray jogging pants and black Air Force Ones.
Search underway for armed robbery suspect in Winchester
Search underway for armed robbery suspect in Winchester(Winchester Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Winchester Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect after a market on David Crockett Highway was robbed late Sunday night.

Police say a man robbed Kevin’s Market just after 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The suspect was wearing a mask, a black hooded sweatshirt with a skull, gray jogging pants and black Air Force Ones. After robbing the market, police say the suspect fled the area and got into a red SUV several businesses down from the store.

“If you have any information to aid in the investigation or identity of the responsible party(s) please contact Detective Robert Morris at the Winchester Police Department 931-967-3840. You may also report anonymously to Crimestoppers 931-962-INFO(4636),” WPD said.

On August 20, 2023 at 11:08 p.m. officers with the Winchester Police Department were dispatched to a report of an armed...

Posted by Winchester Police Department on Monday, August 21, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for police chase with body inside vehicle
Female’s body found inside vehicle following multi-county police chase
Jonas Bare (50) and Cynthia Hovesepian (37)
Missing Tennessee hikers found near Chena Hot Springs Resort
Crash in restaurant parking lot on Charlotte Pike
Car flips in West Nashville parking lot
Man arrested for police chase with body inside vehicle
Body of woman kidnapped in Cincinnati found after chase through Tennessee
Members of the Smith County Rescue Squad were able to retrieve kayaks that overturned near...
Kayakers rescued from Caney Fork River in Smith Co.

Latest News

Tennesseans wait to get into the House gallery to watch the special session on public safety.
Tennessee Dems blame GOP for rule limiting House chamber capacity during special session
High temperatures will be near 100° each afternoon for the rest of the week.
First Alert Weather Day: Extreme Heat all this week
(File: Pizza)
Nashville pizza restaurant closes after nearly 40 years of service
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) gets past Houston Texans defenders as he runs...
Celebrating 25 years as Titans: What’s your favorite moment in Tennessee’s NFL history?