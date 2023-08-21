Police searching for women suspected of stealing cars from La Vergne dealership

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - La Vergne Police are searching for two women who are suspected of stealing cars from a local dealership.

Police say the vehicles were stolen on July 29 from Driggers Auto Sales on Old Nashville Highway.

The dealership noticed the vehicles were stolen and reported the theft the next day. Police say the women suspected of the vehicle thefts were caught on camera.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Steven Crotts at (615) 287-8747,” LPD said.

