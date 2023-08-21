Police searching for women suspected of stealing cars from La Vergne dealership

Police say the vehicles were stolen on July 29 from Driggers Auto Sales on Old Nashville Highway.
Police searching for women suspected of stealing cars from a La Vergne dealership
Police searching for women suspected of stealing cars from a La Vergne dealership(La Vergne Police Department)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - La Vergne Police are searching for two women who are suspected of stealing cars from a local dealership.

Police say the vehicles were stolen on July 29 from Driggers Auto Sales on Old Nashville Highway.

The dealership noticed the vehicles were stolen and reported the theft the next day. Police say the women suspected of the vehicle thefts were caught on camera.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Steven Crotts at (615) 287-8747,” LPD said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for police chase with body inside vehicle
Female’s body found inside vehicle following multi-county police chase
Jonas Bare (50) and Cynthia Hovesepian (37)
Missing Tennessee hikers found near Chena Hot Springs Resort
Crash in restaurant parking lot on Charlotte Pike
Car flips in West Nashville parking lot
Man arrested for police chase with body inside vehicle
Body of woman kidnapped in Cincinnati found after chase through Tennessee
Members of the Smith County Rescue Squad were able to retrieve kayaks that overturned near...
Kayakers rescued from Caney Fork River in Smith Co.

Latest News

Sun (File)
Best ways to beat the heat as another heat wave arrives
Tennesseans wait to get into the House gallery to watch the special session on public safety.
Tennessee Dems blame GOP for rule limiting House chamber capacity during special session
Search underway for armed robbery suspect in Winchester
Search underway for armed robbery suspect in Winchester
(File: Pizza)
Nashville pizza restaurant closes after nearly 40 years of service