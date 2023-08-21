Parents, Democratic and Republican representatives look ahead to special session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While Tennessee lawmakers gear up for the special session on Monday, parents and local representatives are speaking out.

Although there are many opinions on different topics Gov. Bill Lee will present on Monday, what everyone seems to agree on is the importance of this meeting and public safety.

“I just really hope that people will step back and not look at this as a political issue and just look at it as a human issue of safety,” said Meredith Middlebrooks.

Middlebrooks is a parent who attended a community event at McCabe Park on Sunday.

“It’s nice to give kids this outlet as we get back to school and hey, safety is key, so it’s nice that while we’re out here to know that these children feel safe. That’s what we want to focus on in the upcoming special session,” Democratic Representative John Ray Clemmons said.

Clemmons said the special session meeting was something more than 20,000 people begged for.

“There was a public outcry for the special session. People want to see gun safety legislation and strong policies to help keep our children safe in their schools and in their community,” he said.

On Monday, the general assembly will review a list of new bills and proposals focused on public safety.

“It’s important for people to know that we are confined to the limitations of the proclamation that the Governor issued,” Clemmons said.

The proclamation listed suggested laws on mental health resources, school safety and other policing policies.

“We need to come to a consensus, whether we are Democrats, Republicans, Conservatives or Liberals. There are certain things we can agree on related to mental health, law enforcement and trying to prevent more school shootings and mass shootings,” Republican Representative Richard Briggs said.

While representatives plan to fight for their views in the upcoming meeting, Middlebrooks said she is just praying for some sort of change.

“I’m very invested in any progress they can make in the special session,” she said. “I have two children -- an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old. I also work in public schools. I work at the neighborhood elementary school, and also my sister was killed from gun violence, from a gun that was bought the day she was killed,” Middlebrooks said.

