NES to keep power on for nonpaying customers during dangerous heat wave

The electric company will keep power on for a week for households who have not yet made payments.
generic sun
generic sun(Pixabay)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service customers who have not yet paid their electric bill will still be able to keep cool during this week’s heat wave.

The electric company announced it will pause disconnections for nonpayment households for one week as Middle Tennesseans expect dangerously high temperatures. Heat index values are expected to reach 110 degrees or higher, according to experts.

Disconnections will resume Aug. 28.

Customers struggling to pay their NES bill should call Customer Relations at 615-736-6900 for information on available assistance. For in-person service, customers may visit the NES lobby at 1214 Church Street.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

