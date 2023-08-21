Nashville pizza restaurant closes after nearly 40 years of service

“Dear Nashville.”
(File: Pizza)
(File: Pizza)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A staple of The Arcade in Nashville is closing up shop after nearly 40 years of serving Nashvillians pizza.

Manny’s House of Pizza announced on social media it will be closing after 39 years in The Arcade.

The restaurant says that due to The Arcade building going under a major transformation, they’re unable to operate with a full kitchen.

“We are uncertain what the future holds for us in the Arcade at this time, but we hope to see you all again,” Manny and family wrote on social media.

