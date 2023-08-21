Mothers push to protect gun rights ahead of special session

The push to maintain gun rights comes as lawmakers convene for the special session.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Mothers, law enforcement officers, and survivors of violence spoke Monday on why they oppose demands for more gun control ahead of the special legislative session on public safety.

DC Project-Women for Gun Rights, a nationwide organization of women committed to safeguarding the Second Amendment, held a news conference at 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Women For Guns says it is a “non-partisan initiative of daughters, mothers, and sisters that believe education is the key to firearm safety and violence prevention, not legislation.”

The push to maintain gun rights comes as lawmakers convene for the special session, aimed at improving public safety after the Covenant School shooting. Six people were killed at the private Christian school on March 27.

