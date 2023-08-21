More than 400 gather for new all-inclusive playground in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of people gathered for the opening of a brand-new all-inclusive playground.

The playground opened at Northfield Church in Gallatin.

The church said this is the county’s third playground designed for kids of all abilities.

Tom Haddon, the pastor of Northfield Church said this playground has been a long time coming and that he couldn’t be more excited.

“Oh my heavens,” Haddon said. “It is amazing.”

Haddon said the church has been dreaming about this for four years.

“It’s taken a long time to bring it to fruition…and to see tonight over 400 people, kids of all abilities coming together, is an absolute blessing from God, really,” Haddon said.

The playground will officially open to the public on Aug. 21 with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m.

