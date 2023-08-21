Moms Demand Action push for gun reform at Tennessee special session

Moms Demand Action are pushing for gun reform on the first day of the special legislative session on public safety.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Parents, doctors and faith leaders will hold a press conference Monday morning ahead of the General Assembly’s special session on public safety.

Moms Demand Action, the group holding the press conference, is a grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence. This comes on the first day of the special legislative session on public safety, called in response to the Covenant School shooting. Three children and three adults were killed at the private Christian school on March 27.

Physicians and faith leaders will give first-hand accounts of the destruction and devastation firearms cause for patients and communities, according to a media release.

Speakers include:

  • Vanderbilt pediatrician and safe gun storage expert Dr. Kelsey Gastineau
  • Pediatrician Dr. Chetan Mukundan, who cares for multiple Covenant School children
  • Dr. James McKenzie, Meharry Medical College psychiatrist
  • Dr. Alanna Truss, a clinical psychologist in private practice
  • Rev. Dr. Lillian Lammers, pastor of Memphis’s First Presbyterian Church

“Gun violence is a public health epidemic the TN State Legislature can no longer ignore. Tennessee parents want their children to come home from school, or their grandmother’s front porch or the playground every day safe and alive,” said Dr. Alanna Truss, a clinical psychologist in private practice. “Lawmakers must take action so that guns are no longer the leading cause of death for Tennessee’s children.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

