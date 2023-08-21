MNPD cruiser involved in crash on Briley Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Metro Nashville Police Department patrol car was involved in a crash early Monday morning in West Nashville.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just after 5:30 a.m. on the southbound side of Briley Parkway, between Centennial Boulevard and White Bridge Pike.

An MNPD patrol car was one of two vehicles involved in the crash. The other was an older pickup truck. The MNPD car ended up in the grassy median.

Two people were transported from the crash scene with injuries. It is unclear if the MNPD officer was injured.

Both vehicles were towed away just before 7 a.m.

