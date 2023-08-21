Members of Proud Boys extremist group attend morning prayer at TN Capitol before special session

This group is known to be involved in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Members of the Proud Boys extremist group showed up to the morning prayer ahead of the special...
Members of the Proud Boys extremist group showed up to the morning prayer ahead of the special session on public safety. The Proud Boys are known to be involved in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Note: This photo has been blurred to cover an offensive gesture associated with white supremacy, not to conceal identities.(Macy Fluharty)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Prior to the start of the legislative special session, a morning prayer was held at the Tennessee Capitol building on Monday.

Members of the Proud Boys extremist group showed up to the prayer with a flag saying, “Smashville Proud Boys FAF” and held up an offensive gesture that’s associated with white supremacy.

Member of the Tennessee Three, Rep. Justin Pearson said that the group “threaten our democracy with their terrorism.”

The session will begin at 4 p.m. Monday, and how long it lasts will be up to the General Assembly and how they work through their condensed timeline.

Click here for a look at the General Assembly’s calendar this week so you can watch the special session unfold live.

