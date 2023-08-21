Members of Proud Boys extremist group attend morning prayer at TN Capitol before special session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Prior to the start of the legislative special session, a morning prayer was held at the Tennessee Capitol building on Monday.

Members of the Proud Boys extremist group showed up to the prayer with a flag saying, “Smashville Proud Boys FAF” and held up an offensive gesture that’s associated with white supremacy.

This group is known to be involved in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Member of the Tennessee Three, Rep. Justin Pearson said that the group “threaten our democracy with their terrorism.”

While our supporters of clergy marched and prayed over our Capitol to end gun violence, the @tnhousegop and their extremist supporters, the proud boys, threaten our democracy with their terrorism. This is what we are fighting against every single day and why we will never quit! pic.twitter.com/jyMU5XaH9E — Justin J. Pearson (@Justinjpearson) August 21, 2023

The session will begin at 4 p.m. Monday, and how long it lasts will be up to the General Assembly and how they work through their condensed timeline.

Click here for a look at the General Assembly’s calendar this week so you can watch the special session unfold live.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.