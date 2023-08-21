List: Events ahead of Tennessee Special Legislative Session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Ahead of Gov. Bill Lee’s Special Legislative Session on public safety on Monday, Aug. 21, Tennesseans will lead several different events.

On Monday, the General Assembly will consider and act upon a slew of legislation regarding mental health resources, school safety plans and policies during the session.

Monday

8:30 a.m.

The Southern Christian Coalition will be joining with pastors and people of faith to sing, pray and encircle the capitol in a call for action on gun reform. Some of the people joining include:

Rev. Ingrid McIntyre, Glencliff United Methodist Church

Chaplain Dahron Johnson, United Church of Christ

Rev. Francisco Garcia, St. Augustine Chapel in Nashville

9 a.m.

Karen Camper, the Minority Leader of the Tennessee House of Representative’s 111th & 112th General, will be at the Gulch Crossing Office Building to have coffee with her legislative colleagues and have a conversation before the start of the Special Session on gun legislation.

10 a.m.

Tennessee physicians will go to the Cordell Hull State Office building to walk the halls of the legislative offices and hand deliver copies of a petition, signed by more than 1,100 physicians. It calls for elected officials to enact gun safety legislation. They will hold a press conference there.

11 a.m.

Tennessee Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action volunteers will hold a press conference on the ground floor of Cordell Hull. The group will have urge lawmakers to act on gun violence.

4 p.m.

The Tennessee Equality Project and the Human Rights Campaign Nashville will be holding a first watch of the balcony brigade for the Special Legislative Session. The organizers of the event said people are welcome to learn the process and witness what is happening to democracy in Tennessee and advocate with friends.

The event is at 600 Charlotte Avenue at the Tennessee State Capitol.

Tuesday

1 p.m.

The African American Clergy Collective of Tennessee (ACCT) and the Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship (IMF) will be working with several organizations to hold a press conference to “amplify the need to address gun violence as a public health crisis.”

The press conference is at 1 p.m. at Cordell Hull, Rep. John Lewis Way North in Nashville.

