How long will the Tennessee legislative special session take?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Gov. Bill Lee-announced legislative special session on public safety is gearing up in Nashville before the official 4 p.m. start on Monday.

In an earlier proclamation, Gov. Lee announced that the Tennessee General Assembly will consider and act upon a slew of legislation regarding mental health resources, school safety plans and policies and much more.

A special session is a special meeting of legislators that is called by the governor and limited to specific matters, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. In this special session’s case, it is centered around public safety.

During the special session, the rules remain the same in terms of bills becoming laws, just in an expedited manner. To help expedite the process, some rules are waived to get bills up for consideration quicker. Also, since the special session surrounds public safety, nothing outside of that spectrum will be allowed to be introduced.

Here’s a quick look at how a bill becomes a law in the Tennessee General Assembly:

Introduction

Numbered by Chief Clerk

Passed on first consideration

Passed on second consideration

Referred and placed on calendar

Passed on third consideration

Bill is engrossed

Companion bills

Bill is enrolled

Signed by speakers

Signed by governor

Sent to Secretary of State and assigned a public chapter number

Incorporated into the code

For a deeper dive into the process and a look at resolutions and more, click here.

In a statement released around the time Gov. Lee announced the date of the special session, House Speaker Cameron Sexton said no committee decisions were made, however, assignments will be announced this week.

Sexton and other lawmakers said in a separate statement they’re looking forward to the “opportunity to strengthen public safety and mental health resources without infringing on the rights of law-abiding Tennesseans.”

The session will begin at 4 p.m. CT Monday, and how long it lasts will be up to the General Assembly and how they work through their condensed timeline.

Click here for a look at the General Assembly’s calendar this week and to watch the special session unfold live.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.