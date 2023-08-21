Former Trump attorney agrees to $100,000 bond in Georgia election case

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the...
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the Iowa State Fair, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(AP)
By Tim Darnell and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - A $100,000 bond agreement has been reached for John Eastman, one of former President Donald Trump’s attorneys and one of Trump’s 18 co-defendants in the sweeping Fulton County indictment.

A $10,000 bond agreement also has been reached for Scott Graham Hall, the Atlanta-area bail bondsman accused of being involved in commandeering voting information that was the property of Dominion Voting Systems from Coffee County in south Georgia.

These are the first reported bond agreements that have been reached in the case. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who has been assigned the cases, has signed both bond agreements.

Trump and 18 others were charged Monday with 41 counts tied to efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election. Willis has given Trump and the others named in the indictment until Friday to surrender.

Fulton County officials and representatives for the nation’s 45th president are reportedly set to meet this week to determine when - or even if - Trump will appear in person to be booked at the Fulton County jail.

The main charge Trump faces in Georgia: 'Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.' (Source: CNN/NATIONAL ARCHIVES/POOL/NEWSMAX/POOL VIA WSB/WGCL/WSB)

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for police chase with body inside vehicle
Female’s body found inside vehicle following multi-county police chase
Jonas Bare (50) and Cynthia Hovesepian (37)
Missing Tennessee hikers found near Chena Hot Springs Resort
Wallen and Aldean among those performing at a benefit concert for The Covenant School.
Country stars perform at Covenant School benefit concert
Members of the Smith County Rescue Squad were able to retrieve kayaks that overturned near...
Kayakers rescued from Caney Fork River in Smith Co.
Crash in restaurant parking lot on Charlotte Pike
Car flips in West Nashville parking lot

Latest News

(File: Pizza)
Nashville pizza restaurant closes after nearly 40 years of service
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) gets past Houston Texans defenders as he runs...
Celebrating 25 years as Titans: What’s your favorite moment in Tennessee’s NFL history?
This image taken from police body cam video shows a police dog attacking Jadarrius Rose, 23, of...
Prosecutor asks judge to throw out charges against Black truck driver mauled by police dog in Ohio
FILE - The Cuba Region champion Little League team from Bayamo, Cuba, rides in the Little...
Cuban coach goes missing at Little League World Series
Most of Middle Tennessee is under a Heat Advisory today.
First Alert Forecast: Dangerously hot & humid week