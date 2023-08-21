First Alert Weather Day: Extreme Heat all this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -First Alert Weather Days in effect each day this week for extreme heat & humidity. Take precautions to avoid being overcome by this unusually intense heat wave.

THROUGH MORNING:

Warm and muggy through morning. Even early morning is not refreshing with the lows in the mid 70s.

HEAT THIS WEEK:

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect all of this week because of the expected heat & humidity in Middle Tennessee & southern Kentucky.

High temperatures each afternoon will be in the upper 90s and lowermost 100s. Humidity will be quite high as well. The two together will send the heat index each afternoon TO 101-109° for the entire area.

This will be very unusual heat for Middle Tennessee. Be sure to remain in cool locations as much as possible. Monitor children and the elderly to ensure they’re well taken care of and remain comfortable and safe.

Early mornings will be coolest in general, so use that time for outdoor activities and/or exercise.

Pets need to be protected from these exceedingly hot and humid conditions, too. Outdoor dog walks will be safest early in the morning and during the mid-late evening.

High temperatures will be near 100° each afternoon for the rest of the week. (wsmv)

THIS WEEKEND:

A weak cold front will settle southward into the area on Friday. We’ll feel the effects of that over the weekend as the heat and humidity back off slightly. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Rain chances will increase, but only marginally this weekend. Saturday will bring some isolated showers and storms. The rain chance where you are will be 20%.

NEXT WEEK:

Near average heat for the start of next week, highs will be in the lower 90s. Expect a partly cloudy sky with isolated thunderstorms possible.

