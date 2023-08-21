First Alert Forecast: Dangerously hot & humid week

A slight cooldown is on the way this weekend.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Extreme heat & humidity are in the forecast all of this week. Take precautions to avoid being overcome by this unusually intense heat wave.

THIS WEEK:

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect all of this week because of the expected heat & humidity in Middle Tennessee & southern Kentucky.

Most of Middle Tennessee is under a Heat Advisory today.
Most of Middle Tennessee is under a Heat Advisory today.(WSMV)

High temperatures each afternoon will be in the mid-upper 90s and lowermost 100s. Humidity will be quite high as well. The two together will send the heat index each afternoon into the low 100s for the entire area.

This will be very unusual heat for Middle Tennessee. Be sure to remain in cool locations as much as possible. Monitor children and the elderly to ensure they’re well taken care of and remain comfortable and safe.

Early mornings will be coolest in general, so use that time for outdoor activities and/or exercise.

Pets need to be protected from these exceedingly hot and humid conditions, too. Outdoor dog walks will be safest early in the morning and during the mid-late evening.

THIS WEEKEND:

A weak cold front will settle southward into the area on Friday. We’ll feel the effects of that over the weekend as the heat and humidity back off slightly.

Rain chances will increase, but only marginally this weekend. Saturday will bring some isolated showers and storms. The rain chance where you are will be 20%.

