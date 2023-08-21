First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat this week

DANGEROUS HEAT

First Alert Weather Days are in effect today through Friday due to intense heat and humidity expected across the Mid State.

Daytime highs will range from the upper 90s to even near the triple digits Monday through Friday, with heat index values expected as high as 105°-115° at times. We’ll have blazing sunshine every day of the week as well.

Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are already in effect for most of the Mid State today, and I’m expecting them to continue through the remainder of the week.

If you are going to be outside for any period of time throughout the week, make sure you’re staying hydrated, dressing appropriately, and taking breaks in the shade or AC if at all possible.

In addition, be sure to keep your pets inside and check on your elderly relatives/neighbors as this dangerous heat grips the Mid State all week.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Heat Alerts (wsmv)

THIS WEEKEND

Saturday will still be hot, but not as excessively hot as what we’ll see during the week. Highs will be in the mid-90s with a heat index near 100°. I can’t totally rule out a very isolated shower, but most if not all of us stay dry.

Temperatures finally drop back into the 80s on Sunday with a break in the humidity and a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.