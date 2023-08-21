Fast-food company looking at electronic only payments

FILE - Some fast-food restaurants may not take cash in the future.
FILE - Some fast-food restaurants may not take cash in the future.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are a non-tech-savvy Taco Bell lover, you may soon have to step up your technology game.

The fast-food chain’s parent company, Yum Brands, has hatched a plan for 100% digital transactions.

Yum Brands’ other holdings include Pizza Hut and KFC.

Chris Turner, the company’s chief financial officer, detailed the plan on an earnings call earlier this month.

Turner said he wants one part of all customer transactions to have a digital component.

Among other things, that could mean people putting in more orders through a restaurant’s website or mobile app, or at a restaurant kiosk.

It could also mean using artificial intelligence for drive-through orders, which the company is testing.

Yum Brands did not give a timeline for achieving its 100% digital or “cashless” goal.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for police chase with body inside vehicle
Female’s body found inside vehicle following multi-county police chase
Jonas Bare (50) and Cynthia Hovesepian (37)
Missing Tennessee hikers found near Chena Hot Springs Resort
Wallen and Aldean among those performing at a benefit concert for The Covenant School.
Country stars perform at Covenant School benefit concert
Members of the Smith County Rescue Squad were able to retrieve kayaks that overturned near...
Kayakers rescued from Caney Fork River in Smith Co.
Crash in restaurant parking lot on Charlotte Pike
Car flips in West Nashville parking lot

Latest News

(File: Pizza)
Nashville pizza restaurant closes after nearly 40 years of service
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) gets past Houston Texans defenders as he runs...
Celebrating 25 years as Titans: What’s your favorite moment in Tennessee’s NFL history?
This image taken from police body cam video shows a police dog attacking Jadarrius Rose, 23, of...
Prosecutor asks judge to throw out charges against Black truck driver mauled by police dog in Ohio
FILE - The Cuba Region champion Little League team from Bayamo, Cuba, rides in the Little...
Cuban coach goes missing at Little League World Series
Most of Middle Tennessee is under a Heat Advisory today.
First Alert Forecast: Dangerously hot & humid week