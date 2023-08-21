Doctors with kids to deliver petitions to lawmakers demanding gun reform

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Physicians in favor of stricter regulations on guns will hand-deliver to lawmakers copies of a petition signed by more than 1,110 doctors with kids, calling on them to help protect children.

Nashville pediatrician, Dr. Vidya Bansal, motivated by the “unacceptable failure of the Tennessee General Assembly to act on a bare minimum order of protection last spring,” gathered the physician signatures representing four pages of schools their children attend, according to a media release. The petitions are being delivered on the first day of the special legislative session on public safety, called in response to the Covenant School shooting. Three children and three adults were killed at the private Christian school on March 27.

Dr. Bansal will be joined by emergency physician Dr. Katrina Green and other physicians, who plan to describe the impact of gun violence on Tennessee children and their families, their patients and their communities, and why they think lawmakers should take action.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.