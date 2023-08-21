Covenant School families support special session gun reform bills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The parents that make up the Covenant Families Action Fund released their hopes for the special session and a list of bills they hope will get passed, or at least garner serious consideration.

According to the release, The Covenant School families provided a wish list of actions they hope to see from Tennessee lawmakers over the next few months.

Lawmakers will convene for a special session today at the state’s capitol, per the request of Governor Bill Lee in April. The request came in the wake of The Covenant School shooting where three children and three school staff members lost their lives on March 27.

The shooting has reignited the national debate over the need for gun reform and the Covenant families have been vocal in their support for change.

“There is an urgent need to get an order of protection and secure firearm storage requirements passed.”

The group’s main focus is to never have another Tennessee child experience another shooting like March 27 again.

“We are disappointed in the lack of resources going to mental health needs in Tennessee,” said Sarah Shoop Neumann, a parent at the Covenant School. “If we want to improve the mental health of Tennesseans, we have to invest in solving the root of the problem itself.”

The list of bills the Covenant Families are endorsing is as follows:

HB7002 , Leader William Lamberth (R) - sharpens schools’ response to a pulled alarm.

HB7007 , Leader William Lamberth (R) - autopsies of children are kept private.

HB7012 , Leader William Lamberth (R) - provides free firearm locks to residents and training on how to use them properly.

HB7037 , Rep. Anthony Davis (D) - requires TBI to enter crime data within 30 days of receipt.

HB7047 , Rep. Anthony Davis (D) - makes it a felony for posing a threat with a gun while driving.

HB7054 , Rep. Mary Littleton (R) - releases liability from the gun owner of a properly-stored firearm that was stolen and used to commit a crime.

HB7075 , Rep. Bob Freeman (D) - requires a gun be properly stored in a locked compartment when not on the owner’s person.

HB7098 , Rep. Sabi Kumar (R) - no guns for anyone who suffers from, or is being treated for a mental illness or a serious emotional disturbance.

HB7100 , Rep. Bob Freeman (D) - permits law enforcement to petition the court to apply a mental health order for anyone who poses a threat by owning a firearm.

The Covenant Families Action Fund and the Covenant Families for Brighter Tomorrows are planning to address the media and public from the Tennessee State Capitol steps facing the Bicentennial Mall at noon.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.