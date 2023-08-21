Celebrating 25 years as Titans: What’s your favorite moment in Tennessee’s NFL history?

“The Titans name harkens back to Greek mythology and honors Nashville’s reputation as the ‘Athens of the South.’”
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) gets past Houston Texans defenders as he runs...
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) gets past Houston Texans defenders as he runs 29 yards for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Houston.(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - During the 2023 NFL season, the Tennessee Titans will be celebrating its 25th season as the “Titans.”

With 25 years of amazing memories, including being inches away from winning their first Super Bowl on Jan. 30, 2000, against the then-St. Louis Rams, the Titans have made impacts on fans, players, coaches, and more.

So, what are your favorite moments from Titans’ history? That’s what Tennessee wants to know. Some obvious memories do come to mind, like the infamous Music City Miracle, Marcus Mariota’s self-pass, Steve McNair winning MVP and more.

The Titans are giving fans the power to vote for their favorite memory from the last 25 years and voting is set to close on Sep. 1 at 1 p.m. There are over 25 memories to choose from that the Titans selected.

To commemorate the 25th season, the Titans will don a helmet sticker all season long and fans will receive a rally towel at the home opener on Sep. 17.

“After relocating the Houston Oilers to Tennessee, founder Bud Adams began searching for a new team name. In 1998, Adams established an advisory committee of Tennesseans who were tasked with supporting the team to develop a new name for the state’s first NFL franchise. The organization changed its name from the ‘Tennessee Oilers’ to the ‘Tennessee Titans’ beginning with the 1999 season. The Titans name harkens back to Greek mythology and honors Nashville’s reputation as the ‘Athens of the South,’” the Titans said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for police chase with body inside vehicle
Female’s body found inside vehicle following multi-county police chase
Jonas Bare (50) and Cynthia Hovesepian (37)
Missing Tennessee hikers found near Chena Hot Springs Resort
Wallen and Aldean among those performing at a benefit concert for The Covenant School.
Country stars perform at Covenant School benefit concert
Members of the Smith County Rescue Squad were able to retrieve kayaks that overturned near...
Kayakers rescued from Caney Fork River in Smith Co.
Crash in restaurant parking lot on Charlotte Pike
Car flips in West Nashville parking lot

Latest News

Christ Presbyterian Academy rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Brentwood Academy.
CPA picks up road win against Brentwood Academy
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) scores during penalty kicks after the the Leagues Cup...
Messi scores in regulation, penalties to lead Inter Miami past Nashville in Leagues Cup final
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, celebrates his goal against Nashville SC with teammates...
Messi scores in regulation, penalties to lead Inter Miami past Nashville in Leagues Cup final
Nashville SC plays for Leagues Cup Final
Nashville SC fans talk ticket prices, Leagues Cup Final game rules