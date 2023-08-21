Celebrating 25 years as Titans: What’s your favorite moment in Tennessee’s NFL history?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - During the 2023 NFL season, the Tennessee Titans will be celebrating its 25th season as the “Titans.”

With 25 years of amazing memories, including being inches away from winning their first Super Bowl on Jan. 30, 2000, against the then-St. Louis Rams, the Titans have made impacts on fans, players, coaches, and more.

So, what are your favorite moments from Titans’ history? That’s what Tennessee wants to know. Some obvious memories do come to mind, like the infamous Music City Miracle, Marcus Mariota’s self-pass, Steve McNair winning MVP and more.

The Titans are giving fans the power to vote for their favorite memory from the last 25 years and voting is set to close on Sep. 1 at 1 p.m. There are over 25 memories to choose from that the Titans selected.

To commemorate the 25th season, the Titans will don a helmet sticker all season long and fans will receive a rally towel at the home opener on Sep. 17.

“After relocating the Houston Oilers to Tennessee, founder Bud Adams began searching for a new team name. In 1998, Adams established an advisory committee of Tennesseans who were tasked with supporting the team to develop a new name for the state’s first NFL franchise. The organization changed its name from the ‘Tennessee Oilers’ to the ‘Tennessee Titans’ beginning with the 1999 season. The Titans name harkens back to Greek mythology and honors Nashville’s reputation as the ‘Athens of the South,’” the Titans said.

