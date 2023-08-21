Car flips in West Nashville parking lot
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A car flipped over in the parking lot of a West Nashville restaurant.
Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to Wayback Burgers on Charlotte Pike on Sunday around 12:30 p.m.
The person involved in the crash refused to be taken to the hospital, according to MNPD.
Officials didn’t say how the crash happened.
