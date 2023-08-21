Car flips in West Nashville parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A car flipped over in the parking lot of a West Nashville restaurant.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to Wayback Burgers on Charlotte Pike on Sunday around 12:30 p.m.

The person involved in the crash refused to be taken to the hospital, according to MNPD.

Officials didn’t say how the crash happened.

