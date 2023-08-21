Body of woman kidnapped in Cincinnati found after chase through Tennessee

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) – New details have been released after authorities found a woman’s body inside a man’s vehicle following a multi-county chase through Middle Tennessee.

The pursuit began on Interstate 40 near mile marker 243 in Wilson County following an issued Be On the Look Out (BOLO) on Saturday morning. The BOLO was issued because the suspect, identified as Lance Miller, had an out-of-state warrant for his arrest.

It turned out Miller was also involved in alleged murder and kidnapping, according to Cincinnati police. After the chase was ended by Cheatham County deputies, authorities found the body of a 36-year-old woman inside Miller’s car. The woman was a victim of a crime in Cincinatti, authorities said.

Cincinnati police responded to a report of shots fired at about 11:50 p.m. on Friday. When police arrived, they found evidence of a shooting and kidnapping. Police believe the woman, identified in court documents as Kaitlyn Ashley Lynch, was taken by Miller and held against her will before she was shot and killed.

The kidnapping and homicide remain under investigation.

