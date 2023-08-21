Best ways to beat the heat as another heat wave arrives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With most of the Mid State expected to have an extremely hot and humid week ahead, you might be wondering about the best ways to beat the heat.

Below you can find a few tips to keep you cool and safe:

Stay hydrated. Dehydration can cause heat illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke. A few symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke are dizziness, throbbing headaches, nausea, hot skin, muscle cramps, loss of consciousness and rapid or weak pulse.

Never leave your children or pets in the car unattended.

Find shade or stay indoors in an air-conditioned place.

Pace yourself.

Check on your family, friends and seniors.

Take a cold shower or use ice packs to cool down.

Participate in outdoor activities in the morning. It will be the coolest in the early mornings.

Try to avoid wearing darker clothing. Darker colors absorb sunlight and heat up faster while lighter clothes reflect light and are cooler to touch.

Most of the Mid State will have high temperatures each afternoon that will range in the mid-upper 90s and the lower 100s.

The humidity will be high, and this combination will cause the heat index to be in the low 100s in the afternoon.

A weak cold front will come into the area Friday, and this will cause the heat to back off a tad.

