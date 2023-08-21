16 people taken to hospital for heat-related illness during Snoop Dogg concert

Dozens of fans at a Snoop Dogg concert in Texas needed medical treatment for heat-related...
Dozens of fans at a Snoop Dogg concert in Texas needed medical treatment for heat-related illness, and 16 of them were taken to the hospital.(ZUMA Press)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (CNN) – In Texas, 16 people were taken to the hospital with heat-related illnesses during a Snoop Dogg concert.

It happened on Saturday in the Woodlands, just north of Houston.

The venue was outdoors, and temperatures were in the triple digits.

Officials with Montgomery County Hospitals said 35 people were treated by medical professionals.

All of those who were treated are reported to be in stable condition.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for police chase with body inside vehicle
Female’s body found inside vehicle following multi-county police chase
Jonas Bare (50) and Cynthia Hovesepian (37)
Missing Tennessee hikers found near Chena Hot Springs Resort
Wallen and Aldean among those performing at a benefit concert for The Covenant School.
Country stars perform at Covenant School benefit concert
Members of the Smith County Rescue Squad were able to retrieve kayaks that overturned near...
Kayakers rescued from Caney Fork River in Smith Co.
Crash in restaurant parking lot on Charlotte Pike
Car flips in West Nashville parking lot

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Reno-Tahoe International...
The Bidens will travel to Maui to meet with wildfire survivors and first responders
Members of the Proud Boys extremist group showed up to the morning prayer ahead of the special...
Members of Proud Boys extremist group attend morning prayer at TN Capitol before special session
Doctors demand gun reform ahead of special session
Covenant parents push for gun reform
A stack of the latest weekly edition of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the...
The initial online search spurring a raid on a Kansas paper was legal, a state agency says