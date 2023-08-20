Teen missing from Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old was reported missing on Aug. 17 from Murfreesboro.

Jordan Blake Warner was last seen by his mother in a neighborhood on S. Kings Highway.

Warner is a bi-racial male about 5′6″ and was last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki pants and khaki shoes. Warner has several scars on his arms.

According to police, he did not take any personal items with him.

If anyone has seen Warner or knows where he is, they are asked to contact the Murfreesboro Police Department at 629-201-5514.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.