Teen missing from Murfreesboro

The 17-year-old was last seen by his mother on S. Kings Highway.
Jordan Blake Warner
Jordan Blake Warner(Photo courtesy of Murfreesboro TN Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old was reported missing on Aug. 17 from Murfreesboro.

Jordan Blake Warner was last seen by his mother in a neighborhood on S. Kings Highway.

Warner is a bi-racial male about 5′6″ and was last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki pants and khaki shoes. Warner has several scars on his arms.

According to police, he did not take any personal items with him.

If anyone has seen Warner or knows where he is, they are asked to contact the Murfreesboro Police Department at 629-201-5514.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonas Bare (50) and Cynthia Hovesepian (37)
Missing Tennessee hikers found near Chena Hot Springs Resort
Man arrested for police chase with body inside vehicle
Female’s body found inside vehicle following multi-county police chase
Joseph Whaley was killed during a training event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.
Tennessee Marine killed during live-fire training event in California
Casey Oiler is a former property manager who is accused of stealing rent payments from tenants.
Property manager allegedly steals rent checks, management expects tenants to repay
A photo of Abigail Taylor parked car with a boot on the front tire in the Premier parking lot...
Drivers use app to pay for parking and end up with boots on their vehicles

Latest News

Mt. Juliet Police in a creek behind Lawnview Point.
‘Dangerous’ suspect in custody after afternoon search in Mt. Juliet
Triple digit heat index values can be expected each afternoon this week.
First Alert Forecast: Intense heat wave inbound
One person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a tracyor-trailer on Interstate 40 in Smith...
1 injured after car crashes into tractor-trailer on I-40 in Smith Co.
Members of the Smith County Rescue Squad were able to retrieve kayaks that overturned near...
Kayakers rescued from Caney Fork River in Smith Co.