Nashville SC fans talk ticket prices, Leagues Cup Final game rules

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of people went to Geodis Park for one of the biggest matches in Nashville SC history.

Days before the Leagues Cup final with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, ticket prices left many outraged.

Some tickets were priced at thousands of dollars. Some people said they paid anywhere between $800 and $1000 for tickets to the game.

It is the fourth most expensive game in the city’s history, according to Vivid Seats.

“Everybody is excited. We got Messi coming to Nashville, but we’re pretty excited about our team, too,” fan Bill Rowzee said.

Rowzee was one of the few lucky fans who did not have to pay an expensive price for tickets.

“You got some die-hards who $20-to-$30 to get in is what they are used to paying,” he said, “so paying anywhere from $300 to $400 for standing room only? It’s a lot.”

Rowzee said he was lucky enough to have gotten season tickets.

“I opted in at the beginning, so I’m getting in for about $30. Pretty excited about that,” Rowzee said. “I’ve got some friends who paid $800 or $900 to get tickets to this game.”

Rowzee said he heard someone paid almost $2,000 to get in.

For fans who did get in, they had to follow some of the Leagues Cup Finals game rules for fans. Rowzee said fans cannot wear pink or light blue with stripes.

Fans who wore jerseys in support of their favorite players, even at pre-game tailgates, were booed until they removed their jerseys. Police also sent out a warning of fines for fans who storm the field during the game after an incident Rowzee said happened two weeks ago.

Eighteen people, including 11 adults and seven minors, were detained and cited for trespassing after running onto the field near the end of the match between Nashville SC and Club America in Leagues Cup play.

“I was here for that game,” Rowzee said. “It was wild seeing all of those people on the field. And of course, they are fining people for jumping the stadium and they are really trying to lock that down and that’s great.”

In all, some say those outrageous prices were worth the show.

“You know what is the evaluation, right? You bring Messi to the MLS something is going to change,” Rowzee said.

