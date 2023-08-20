Kayakers rescued from Caney Fork River in Smith Co.

Five people were rescued in two separate incidents near Betty’s Island on Saturday.
Members of the Smith County Rescue Squad were able to retrieve kayaks that overturned near Betty's Island on the Caney Fork River.(Smith County Rescue Squad)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Smith County Rescue Squad rescued several people in two separate incidents on the Caney Fork River on Saturday.

Both of the incidents occurred near Betty’s Island just down river from the Center Hill dam while the generators were in operation, the Smith County Rescue Squad said.

At 2:05 p.m., the rescue squad responded to Betty’s Island  and found three kayaks in turbulent water around the interstate pillars. The boaters had the kayaks attached with a rope when the current pulled them to the opposite side, causing them to overturn. The rescue squad spotted the kayakers on the island below the bridge.

The Smith County Rescue Squad was able to retrieve the kayaks and return them to the owner. One of the kayakers appeared to be in distress and received medical attention from EMS after returning to the boat ramp. Rescue workers then returned to the island to safely evacuate the other two family members. They were also able to rescue the family’s dog.

Rescue workers said two of the kayakers and the dog were wearing a life jacket. The person who was evaluated by medical personnel was not wearing a life jacket.

“This could have had a tragic ending as the one without the PFD said he almost did not make it to safety,” the rescue squad said on social media. “Please keep those life jackets on.”

In the second incident, rescue squad workers returned to Betty’s Island at 7:19 p.m. after a call of overturned kayakers.

Rescue crews were able to get the person safely back to the ramp. One female was out of the water at the ramp when crews arrived. The individuals had life jackets with them, but they were not on.

The Smith County Rescue Squad said they were close to the ramp when their kayaks capsized.

“When the river is generating, wear your life jackets,” the rescue squad said. “Nobody plans to overturn and when you do, it may be too late. You typically separate from your gear and the current sends it away from you.”

