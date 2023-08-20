First Alert Weather: Extreme heat and humidity all week long

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for every day next week due to dangerous heat and humidity.

Sunday will progressively get hotter as temperatures climb to the mid 90ºs and humidity begins to creep back in. It will be sunny with a few clouds mixed in.

An extreme heat wave makes its way into the Midstate on Monday bringing temperatures in the upper 90ºs and low 100ºs through Friday. Oppressive humidity will make the temperatures feel like 105º-110º at times. Be sure to limit your time outdoors this week, stay hydrated and always check your backseat for kids and pets.

"Feels like" temperatures will be in the triple digits all week long. (none)

Low temperatures this week will be in the low 70s.

Each day will feature lots of sunshine. Rain chances are slim to none every single day this week.

