First Alert Forecast: Intense heat wave inbound

Excessive heat is likely Monday through Friday this week
By Cruz Medina
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - First Alert Weather Days are in effect from Monday through Friday for excessive heat

It will be a quiet night across the Mid State with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 70s for low. The heat begins to build on Monday.

Triple digit heat index values can be expected each afternoon this week.
Triple digit heat index values can be expected each afternoon this week.(WSMV)

Tomorrow is the start of that excessive heat. Afternoon highs will be in the middle to upper 90s. Oppressive humidity will make the temperatures feel like 105-110 at times. The same can be said for each day through Friday. Some locations may hit 100° through the middle and end of the week.

Try and limit your time outdoors this week, stay hydrated, check on the vulnerable, and double check your backseat for kids and pets.

Low temperatures this week will be in the low 70s.

By next weekend, a cold front moving through should knock temperatures down a bit. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 90s with a chance of an isolated storm, and Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 80s.

