‘Dangerous’ suspect in custody after afternoon search in Mt. Juliet
The suspect was found near a creek after he allegedly assaulted someone.
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet Police arrested a man they said was considered dangerous near a creek behind Lawnview Point in Mt. Juliet.
Police were looking for 38-year-old Cassius Allen after he fled a domestic assault at Willow Creek Apartments.
They began searching for Allen on Sunday afternoon.
Around 2 p.m., Allen was spotted in Cedar Creek behind Tuscan Gardens and Willow Creek.
“We are grateful for our staff who dedicate their lives to protect our community. Following the suspect search, a dangerous suspect is in-custody,” MJPD said in a tweet.
