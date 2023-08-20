‘Dangerous’ suspect in custody after afternoon search in Mt. Juliet

The suspect was found near a creek after he allegedly assaulted someone.
Mt. Juliet Police in a creek behind Lawnview Point.
Mt. Juliet Police in a creek behind Lawnview Point.(Mt. Juliet Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet Police arrested a man they said was considered dangerous near a creek behind Lawnview Point in Mt. Juliet.

Police were looking for 38-year-old Cassius Allen after he fled a domestic assault at Willow Creek Apartments.

They began searching for Allen on Sunday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., Allen was spotted in Cedar Creek behind Tuscan Gardens and Willow Creek.

“We are grateful for our staff who dedicate their lives to protect our community. Following the suspect search, a dangerous suspect is in-custody,” MJPD said in a tweet.

