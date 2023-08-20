1 injured after car crashes into tractor-trailer on I-40 in Smith Co.

A vehicle struck a parked semi in the westbound lanes near mile marker 267 in the eastern part of the county.
One person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a tracyor-trailer on Interstate 40 in Smith...
One person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a tracyor-trailer on Interstate 40 in Smith County.(Smith County Rescue Squad)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was injured after their car crashed into a parked tractor-trailer on Interstate 40 West in Smith County on Saturday night, the Smith County Rescue Squad reported.

The rescue squad was called to the crash near mile marker 267 after a report of a car striking the tractor-trailer. Rescue personnel and members of the New Middleton Fire Department worked to remove the driver from the vehicle. The driver, who was from out of state, was taken to Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonas Bare (50) and Cynthia Hovesepian (37)
Missing Tennessee hikers found near Chena Hot Springs Resort
Man arrested for police chase with body inside vehicle
Female’s body found inside vehicle following multi-county police chase
Joseph Whaley was killed during a training event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.
Tennessee Marine killed during live-fire training event in California
Casey Oiler is a former property manager who is accused of stealing rent payments from tenants.
Property manager allegedly steals rent checks, management expects tenants to repay
A photo of Abigail Taylor parked car with a boot on the front tire in the Premier parking lot...
Drivers use app to pay for parking and end up with boots on their vehicles

Latest News

Members of the Smith County Rescue Squad were able to retrieve kayaks that overturned near...
Kayakers rescued from Caney Fork River in Smith Co.
All proceeds went to The Covenant School Community Fund.
Country stars perform at benefit concert
Police said the person was sleeping between the axles of the vehicle.
Pedestrian run over, killed by tractor-trailer
Two of the victims were flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
2 adults, 7 kids injured in Cookeville crash