1 injured after car crashes into tractor-trailer on I-40 in Smith Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was injured after their car crashed into a parked tractor-trailer on Interstate 40 West in Smith County on Saturday night, the Smith County Rescue Squad reported.

The rescue squad was called to the crash near mile marker 267 after a report of a car striking the tractor-trailer. Rescue personnel and members of the New Middleton Fire Department worked to remove the driver from the vehicle. The driver, who was from out of state, was taken to Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital for treatment.

