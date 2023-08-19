Student charged after bringing gun to football game, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A high school student was arrested and charged after bringing a gun to a football game, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

A 14-year-old expelled Stratford High School student was asked to leave the game Friday night but refused, according to MNPD. Officers escorted the teenager out when they said he began to resist.

The gun was found in the teenager’s possession during his arrest, and he did not tell police where the gun came from, officers said.

He was charged with carrying a gun on school property, juvenile weapon possession, trespassing, resisting arrest and theft of property.

