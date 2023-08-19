Student charged after bringing gun to football game, police say

The student had previously been expelled from the school.
High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A high school student was arrested and charged after bringing a gun to a football game, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

A 14-year-old expelled Stratford High School student was asked to leave the game Friday night but refused, according to MNPD. Officers escorted the teenager out when they said he began to resist.

The gun was found in the teenager’s possession during his arrest, and he did not tell police where the gun came from, officers said.

He was charged with carrying a gun on school property, juvenile weapon possession, trespassing, resisting arrest and theft of property.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSMV gas explosion
Explosion at Hickman gas plant prompts evacuation
Casey Oiler is a former property manager who is accused of stealing rent payments from tenants.
Property manager allegedly steals rent checks, management expects tenants to repay
Joseph Whaley was killed during a training event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.
Tennessee Marine killed during live-fire training event in California
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Former President Trump visits Nashville
Jonas Bare (50) and Cynthia Hovsepian (37)
Two Tennesseans missing in Alaska for six days

Latest News

Franklin County Sheriff patrol vehicle.
Suspects in custody following high-speed chase outside Franklin Co. Walmart
Jonas Bare (50) and Cynthia Hovesepian (37)
Missing Tennessee hikers found near Chena Hot Springs Resort
One person is dead following crash in Clarksville.
Clarksville police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
PORTLAND HIGH SCHOOL BLEACHERS
Inspector deems bleachers at three Sumner Co. high schools unsafe